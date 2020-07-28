CCU football head coach Jamey Chadwell, players address coronavirus

The season is still going mostly according to plan for the Coastal Carolina football team.

Players and coaches are required to conform to new safety practices to continue to keep the team safe. Head coach Jamey Chadwell addressed the media before practice on Tuesday with an update on how the team is preparing for the season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are into our second access of summer,” Chadwell said. “This is what the NCAA implemented just for this year to try to compensate for missed spring practice and all the different things that we’re going through.

"You’re allowed six hours of walk-through on the field with a football and you’re allowed eight hours of your strength and conditioning," Chadwell said. "So this will be our fourth day doing it. Right now, we’re going about an hour and 10 minutes a day with our walk-through, so that’s what we’re getting ready to do, and that will lead us up to fall camp, which starts August 7."

Chadwell explained the coronavirus protocols the team has been following.

“The night before (practice), we fill out a symptom check,” he said. “And so he (the player) has to fill that out through an app that we use, and if there’s any symptoms that he lists on there that he has, he is not allowed to come to that practice. He has to quarantine himself and then we have to determine whether to get him checked further for potential testing. Once they’re here, they get a temperature check as they enter and then we go in a certain way in the building and we exit a certain way in the building.”

Chadwell emphasized the importance of masks to keep both players and coaches safe.

“When they’re inside they have to wear their mask — that’s when they’re weightlifting,” he said. “When we’re outside in clean air, they don’t have to wear those. Coaches have to wear their mask or (a) shield.”

The team has been social distancing, keeping players of the same position together in groups to avoid “cross contamination” and making sure players use their own water bottles and towels, Chadwell said.

Junior quarterback Fred Payton said he has learned how to cope with the pandemic when it comes to football.

“I think the biggest thing that I learned was patience,” he said. “Not knowing when you’re going to have a season (or) if you’re going to have a season but still having to prepare like you will, it taught me a lot of patience. Just to trust your grind and just to continually get better, even though you don’t know if it’s going to happen in the end, so that way, you’re always prepared for whatever situation.”

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Trey Carter said his daily routine is limited, but he is staying safe by wearing a mask.

“I come here in the morning, work out, do my practices and then I’m back to the crib,” he said. “Then I come back here (to campus), pick up my lunch, back to the house, then I pick up dinner, back to the house for the night. That’s it. Sometimes I’ll go to the grocery store to get groceries, so I have to wear a mask when I do it. I go to the Food Lion right there by the house.”

Carter said his teammates have been following safety protocols, too.

“I think everybody has been doing a real good job of that, to be honest with you,” he said.