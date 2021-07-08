CCU baseball's Gary Gilmore to be inducted into ABCA Hall of Fame

CONWAY – Yet another great honor has been bestowed upon Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore.

Gilmore has been named one of seven individuals to be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January 2022.

The ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet induction ceremony will be held during the 78th annual ABCA Convention on Jan. 7, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Ill. The ceremony will also include the induction of the eight-member Hall of Fame class from 2021 due to the cancellation of the in-person 2021 ABCA Convention.

Also being inducted in the 2022 class will be John Altobelli of Orange Coast College (Calif.), Dave Barnett of Flagler College (Fla.), David McDonald of Wheeler (Ga.) High School Marty Miller of Norfolk State University (Va.), Paul Page of Ohio Dominican University and Marty Paulsen of Fond du Lac (Wis.) High School.

This is Gilmore’s fifth hall of fame induction, as he was also inducted into the Franklin County High School (Va.) Hall of Fame in 2019, Ferrum College Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, USC Aiken Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Gilmore, who just finished his 26th season as the head coach of his alma mater Coastal Carolina, recorded his 1,250th overall win and 1,000th CCU win this season.

The former University of South Carolina-Aiken baseball head coach, who was a recipient of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ 2021 Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching Award, ranks 24th all-time in NCAA Division I with 1,254 career wins and is fourth among all active coaches.

Most notably, Gilmore led the Chants to their first-ever Division I College World Series title in 2016, earning him the ABCA National Coach of the Year award.

Gilmore-coached teams have made 16 NCAA Regional appearances and advanced to three NCAA Super Regionals.

Gilmore is also a 10-time Conference Coach of the Year winner and three-time ABCA Region (Atlantic/South Atlantic) Coach of the Year winner.

In his 26 years at Coastal Carolina, the Chants have won 12 regular-season crowns and 13 conference tournament titles.