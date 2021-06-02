CCU baseball's BT Riopelle transfers to Florida, Fox Leum enters NCAA transfer portal

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina had two baseball players enter the NCAA transfer portal within hours of each other, and one of them found a new home about 24 hours later.

Junior catcher BT Riopelle and redshirt senior infielder Fox Leum entered the portal on June 1, and one day later Riopelle announced he plans to play for the Florida Gators next season.

CCU will miss Riopelle’s offense and defense.

Riopelle was sixth on the team in batting average at .270, fourth in hits with 50, fifth in runs batted in with 27, tied for third with eight home runs, and fourth in on-base plus slugging at .813 this past season.

Defensively, Riopelle had 302 put-outs, 35 assists and seven errors for a fielding percentage of .980. In 36 stolen base attempts, Riopelle successfully threw out 18, which was second in the Sun Belt.

Leum played in 12 games this past season and started in five of them. He finished the season with a .063 batting average, .381 OPS, one hit, two runs, five walks and 10 strikeouts in 16 at-bats.

In the field, Leum had a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 with 15 put-outs on 15 chances and contributed to two double plays.

Coastal Carolina went 27-24 overall this season and was 9-12 in conference play. The Chants’ season ended in pool play of the Sun Belt Tournament with a 14-7 loss to eventual tournament champion South Alabama on May 26.

Because they submitted their requests for transfer before July 1, Riopelle and Leum will be eligible to compete at their new schools next season under a new rule passed by the NCAA on April 15 that allows athletes to play without sitting out a year after transferring for the first time.