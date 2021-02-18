CCU baseball season opener with Duke moved to Saturday due to rain in Friday's forecast

CONWAY – With rain in the forecast for Friday, the Coastal Carolina baseball team will have to wait a little longer to open its season.

Originally scheduled to host No. 16 Duke in the season opener for both teams on Friday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m., the Chants will now take on the Blue Devils at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Springs Brooks Stadium to start the 2021 season.

The Chants will also have a doubleheader with Duke on Sunday, Feb. 21, with the first game beginning at noon and the second game starting approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game for Friday, Feb. 19, will be good for the second game of the doubleheader (Game 3) on Sunday, Feb. 21.