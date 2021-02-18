You are the owner of this article.
CCU baseball season opener with Duke moved to Saturday due to rain in Friday's forecast

  • Updated
CCU vs SDSU 3
Buy Now

Coastal Carolina freshman third baseman Eric Brown digs in at the plate during the Chanticleers’ 3-1 loss to San Diego State last season at Springs Brooks Stadium in the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament. Brown recorded a hit, a walk and two strikeouts on the day. Danny Kelly/Staff

 Danny Kelly/South Strand News

CONWAY – With rain in the forecast for Friday, the Coastal Carolina baseball team will have to wait a little longer to open its season.

Originally scheduled to host No. 16 Duke in the season opener for both teams on Friday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m., the Chants will now take on the Blue Devils at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Springs Brooks Stadium to start the 2021 season.

The Chants will also have a doubleheader with Duke on Sunday, Feb. 21, with the first game beginning at noon and the second game starting approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game for Friday, Feb. 19, will be good for the second game of the doubleheader (Game 3) on Sunday, Feb. 21.

