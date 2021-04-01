CCU baseball pauses activities due to COVID-19 protocols

CONWAY — The Coastal Carolina baseball team has paused all activities, including games and practices, for seven days due to COVID-19 protocols in the Chanticleers program on April 1.

Following the Sun Belt Conference's COVID-19 guidelines, CCU's next five games have been postponed.

This includes Coastal Carolina's three-game series with Appalachian State originally scheduled for April 1-3, as well as the Chants' contests with UNC-Wilmington and College of Charleston on April 6-7, respectively, all of which were scheduled to be played at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.

The Chants are 14-9 on the season and were coming off a 3-1 series loss at Louisiana-Lafayette.