CCU announces record-breaking $1.45M in CAF donations; Chants' earned media value massive

CONWAY – New Chanticleer Athletic Fund executive director Kelly Moore had some good news for Coastal Carolina athletics at the school’s Athletics Committee meeting on Feb. 18.

Moore announced that the CAF has raised $1,451,153 in donations for the current fiscal year, breaking the record the fund set in October of $852,000.

“And that’s about halfway through the year, so we’re excited about that,” Moore said.

Moore also announced that the CAF pushed back its gala to May 22, which will take place at the Marriott Grand Dunes with an occupancy restriction of 300 patrons.

Moore said construction on the Brooks Stadium east side gate will begin after spring graduation.

CCU athletic director Matt Hogue reviewed the earned media value generated by the success of Coastal’s 11-1 football team this season, which finished at No. 12 in final College Football Playoff Poll and No. 14 in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Hogue showed a chart from Meltwater that displayed how much revenue the university received based on media, video and television impressions in December.

“These are all Coastal Carolina mentions,” Hogue said. “These are not just athletically-related mentions.”

At the time of the BYU game with ESPN College GameDay in town in early December, CCU had as high as $44.3 million in earned media value.

In mid-December, CCU accrued up to $58.65 million in earned media revenue when the CFP Selection Show was going on, which was the most the school has ever seen.

At the time of the bowl game in late December, CCU saw $31.96 million in earned media revenue.

The bowl game, which saw the Chants fall to former Big South foe Liberty in the Cure Bowl, 37-34, in overtime after a blocked field goal to win it for the Flames, had a high rating for ESPN last season.

“The bowl game had over a 2.1 million rating in terms of viewership, which was significant,” Hogue said. “It was one of the strongest that ESPN had in any of their games that they televised this year. Obviously, we would’ve liked the result to have been different, but not only a compelling game, but it was also one that a lot of people tuned into.”

Hogue also showed in a graphic from SkullSparks that CCU had the second-highest increase in followers on social media in FBS football from January 1, 2020, to the start of 2021 with 78 percent, behind only the University of Southern California with a 96 percent increase.

The next closest team to the Chants was Louisiana-Lafayette, which saw a 40 percent bump.

Another big factor in the Chants garnering so much media attention was the fact that head football coach Jamey Chadwell won 12 of the 14 coach of the year awards he was nominated for.

Hogue also noted that CCU is currently No. 1 in the race for the Sun Belt Commissioner’s Cup.