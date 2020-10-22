CCU announces record $852,000 in athletics foundation donations

CONWAY — It’s been a good year for Coastal Carolina Athletics.

Chris Johnson, CCU Chanticleer Athletic Foundation executive director, announced at the school's athletics committee meeting on Thursday that CAF has raised $852,000 in membership donations for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, setting a new school record and blowing past its goal of $735,000.

“I compliment my staff as we continue to push and encourage our donors to fulfill their commitments for our student athletes, even knowing that we may not have athletic competitions on the field or on the courts in the coming years, so very pleased with that,” Johnson said. “I’m excited about where this trend is heading. I think very soon we could be looking at a new milestone of $1 million, and that’s unrestricted funds, so we’re continuing to try to press for it as best we can.

For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, CAF has raised $572,000 to date.

“We’re getting creative with trying to introduce new three-year premium seating packages to get people to go ahead and sign up ahead of time,” Johnson said. “That’s been successful and I hope we can get a vast majority of our accounts concluded by December.”

For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, CAF raised $25,000 with a virtual Chanticleer Gala, and hopes to have an in-person gala on Apr. 30 of next year at Grande Dunes Golf Club.

A big reason for Coastal Carolina garnering so many donations has been its football team, which was ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday for the first time in program history. The Chants have started the season 4-0 for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017, also going 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time since joining the conference in 2017.

“It’s been, I think, probably one of the more successful couple of months that we’ve been able to enjoy, and I give all the credit to our coaches and our support staff,” Athletics Director Matt Hogue said. “It’s been an incredible journey, even going back to the summer with what we’ve had to deal with and navigate, but it’s all been worth it so far in terms of what we’ve been able to achieve.”

Hogue pointed out that the Chants are right next to the University of Southern California in both polls.

“When you consider that we are right beside an institution that’s been playing football since 1888 and we’ve been playing since 2003, that’s pretty impressive stuff,” he said.

Hogue showed a chart from Meltwater that displayed how much revenue the university received based on media, video and television impressions from Sept. 10 to Oct. 19.

“These are all university mentions,” Hogue said. “This is not just athletics mentions or impressions; this is everything out there that is mentioning Coastal Carolina and the various keywords that are programmed into the system.”

In earned media value, Coastal’s best week was when it beat Arkansas State on Oct. 3 with $10.77 million accrued. Its next highest was when Dr. Michael Benson was named its new president on Oct. 1 with $9.54 million, followed by beating Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 14 with $9.38 million, beating Kansas on Sept. 12 with $9.12 million, buzz generated during the bye week between the Campbell and Arkansas State games with $8.29 million, and beating Campbell on Sept. 18 with $7.06 million.

Hogue also mentioned that the school’s other fall sports have helped generate revenue as well.

The men’s soccer team, which is one of only 19 teams playing this year, is 3-0 and No. 1 in the NCAA simulated RPI, women’s soccer is 5-3 and volleyball is 7-0, leaving all of Coastal’s fall sports with a combined record of 19-3. However, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball are playing a Sun Belt-only schedule this season, but will be able to play in their respective NCAA tournaments if eligible.

Hogue also mentioned that junior golfer Tyler Gray also accrued additional mentions by tying for first place in the Intercollegiate at the Grove hosted by Middle Tennessee State University at The Grove Club in College Grove, Tenn., on Oct. 13, earning him his first college tournament win.

Hogue also reviewed COVID-19 protocols that the school has been following that are regulated by both the Sun Belt and NCAA.

“The big takeaways are that now that we are playing games, every week we have asymptomatic testing,” he said. “So we have surveillance testing every week in order to be able to meet the protocols to play. Typically for the higher-risk sports, all of that’s based on the risk level, (such as) football, indoor sports like volleyball and basketball, would be considered higher-risk. So we have to do a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), which is a molecular-based test, within 72 hours of competition.”

Hogue also said anyone who is showing symptoms is tested immediately.

“So that’s kind of a different situation, obviously,” he said. “If somebody’s symptomatic, you deal with it differently, so we always test them.”

While Hogue said the PCR test is the “gold standard” of testing, the school also uses antigen tests as a secondary measure.

“All of this is improving and getting better, and getting cheaper as we go along,” he said. “It’s incredibly fluid at this time. We’re working with the Sun Belt actually, looking at some of the systems that have been FDA-approved and emergency utilization-approved as well that we may be able to go here in the coming months as we transition into other sports that hopefully will be a lot cheaper, as well.”

The school is still working on protocols for basketball season.

“It will be a very different type of set-up because of the indoor nature of it, but we’ll be ready for playing those games as well.”

The university was also able to obtain an additional ID NOW COVID testing machine, which uses PCR testing, that has been placed in its student health center, and is available to any student to get a rapid testing result in about 15 minutes.

Hogue was also happy announce that the football team received no positive COVID tests, which are administered on Wednesdays and returned on Thursdays if the team is playing Saturday, prior to its game with Georgia Southern on Saturday.

“We’re perfect; no (positives),” he said. “Which has been the case now in about three weeks running.”