CCU announces 2020 and 2021 Sasser Hall of Fame classes

CONWAY – Two more classes will be enshrined in Coastal Carolina athletics lore forever.

The CCU Department of Athletics announced July 14 that three individuals will be inducted into the 2020 Sasser Hall of Fame Class and six individuals and the entire 2016 College World Series National Champion baseball team will be inducted into the Class of 2021.

Coastal Carolina will induct the Class of 2021 in a ceremony on Nov. 12 as part of the school’s Homecoming and Hall of Fame Weekend, along with the Class of 2020 as the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes Quinn Backus and the late Lorenzo Taliaferro of the football team and Letitia Saayman of the women’s cross country and track and field teams.

Joining the 2016 National Champion baseball team in the Class of 2021 are former CCU baseball players Mike Morrison, Connor Owings, Michael Paez, Zach Remillard and G.K. Young, who will all also be inducted as individuals, as well as former quarterback Alex Ross.