Carolina Forest's Luke Janack scores five touchdowns to propel Panthers to playoffs

SOCASTEE — It was the Luke Janack show in Socastee on Friday night.

Carolina Forest junior running back/linebacker Luke Janack torched the Braves on both sides of the ball with five total touchdowns, three rushing and two pick-six interceptions, to lead the Panthers to a 41-6 drubbing of Socastee.

“We had to do what we had to do,” Janack said. “We had to get it down. I don’t know, we just had to get it done. That was the full mindset.”

The Panthers clinched a spot in the 5A state playoffs with the win, and Janack was happy to do it on Socastee’s homecoming.

“We knew that this was for playoffs, so I think that was also a big help,” he said. “But also, it’s their homecoming; they picked us. We wanted to prove why you shouldn’t pick us.”

With that slight in the back of his mind throughout the game, Janack was able to use that as motivation to focus on the goal at hand.

“Just our focus and determination (helped us win),” Janack said. “Coach (Marc) Morris does a good job to keep our heads straight. Our players keep each other in check. It’s just what we have to do.”

After a heartbreaking 34-27 overtime loss last week at Sumter, Janack was itching to help get the team back to its winning ways.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

“It was huge,” Janack said of the team getting the win. “We had that gut feeling that entire week (after losing); it sucked. So we knew we had to show up this game, and we did.”

Morris was thoroughly impressed with Janack’s performance.

“Luke’s one of our better players,” Morris said. “If we’re going to do well, he’s going to have to play well. He knows that and he prepares every day like it in the weight room, on and off the field. He’s a special player and we’re real fortunate to have him. He had a great night tonight.”

Janack is relieved that the team is guaranteed a postseason spot after the victory.

“That’s huge,” he said. “Like I said, our seniors, we know we got the spot for them. We’re going to make this senior year great for them.

Speaking of seniors, the No. 10 Panthers, who are now 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in Region VI-5A play, will host 1-3 St. James for Senior Night on Friday.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Janack said of Senior Night. “We need to do what they did for the seniors in front of them, and we’re going to make their night special.”