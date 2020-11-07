Carolina Forest's Janack brothers have been crucial to Panthers' success

CAROLINA FOREST — Most athletes consider their teammates brothers, but it’s even more special when one of your teammates is your actual brother.

This is the case for Carolina Forest junior running back/middle linebacker Luke Janack and senior wide receiver/defensive back Adam Janack.

The brothers helped the No. 10 Panthers finish 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Region VI-5A play, which is good enough for second in the region and a spot in the 5A state playoffs.

“It’s amazing,” Luke said of playing with his brother. “I always know that I can rely on him any time on the field, anywhere. If he’s on, I know he’s got my back (and) I know I have his back. So it’s just that mentality, like at home, we have that mentality, if someone picks on the other one, I got his back. Because no one’s going to break us.”

“And I can say the same thing,” Adam said. “We’ve been playing together for forever on the same field. Like he said, I can trust him. If the ball goes to his side, I can trust him to make a play, just like the rest of my teammates.”

And make plays Luke did. In a win at home over Wilson on Thursday night during homecoming, Luke scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 42-6 win. Adam was also crucial in the game, catching a touchdown pass and recording an interception.

Luke’s best performance of the season came against Socastee on the road in a 41-6 win back on Oct. 16 when he scored five touchdowns, three rushing and two interceptions returned for touchdowns, the most touchdowns Luke has scored in a single game in his high school career. Adam also caught a touchdown pass in the contest, with all of the team’s points coming by way of a Janack sibling.

Luke estimates that’s he’s scored roughly 17 touchdowns on the season, while Adam said he’s scored four.

The Janack brothers have been playing football virtually all their lives, which has paid dividends for both of them.

“(I’ve played) tackle football since I was 6,” Luke said. “Flag since probably like 3 or 4.”

“Forever,” Adam said. “Since we could walk.”

Adam has offers to play at Methodist University, St. Norbert College, Bentley University and a fourth he could not remember. Luke, being a junior, does not currently have any offers, but will almost certainly receive some in the coming months based on his play.

The Janack brothers both play both sides of the ball, but which do they enjoy more?

“I like them both,” Adam said. “We’ve both been playing both sides of the ball since we were in little league and everything. Defense I like, but offense you get the ball, so it’s more fun.”

“Defense you can hit someone as hard as you can,” Luke said. “But on offense you do too, for me at least, because I can run ‘em over.”

The Panthers have a tough task next week when they travel to take on Goose Creek (4-2) in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

“The atmosphere of the playoffs,” Luke said when asked what he’s looking forward to most about the game. “It’s just going to be that different mentality. I mean, yeah, this has been a good mentality, but we don’t want this to be our last (win).”

“Knowing it’s win or go home,” Adam said.