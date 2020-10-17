Carolina Forest crushes Socastee 41-6 to clinch 5A playoff berth

SOCASTEE — The Socastee High football team probably regrets scheduling No. 10 Carolina Forest for its homecoming.

The Panthers annihilated the Braves, 41-6, Friday night behind five total touchdowns from junior running back Luke Janack, three rushing and two interceptions returned for scores, to clinch a berth in the 5A state playoffs.

“I thought we came out ready to play,” Panthers head coach Marc Morris said. “Thought our kids played hard, thought our defense did a real good job. Socastee just came in with a lot of confidence; coaching staff does a good job over there. (Coach) Ben’s (Hampton) going to do a good job for them. We were a force tonight; we caused some turnovers, we got on top early and kind of played it all the way through after that.”

Carolina Forest scored early and often, scoring three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, all from Janack, for 7, 18 and 15 yards, respectively, to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.

“Luke’s one of our better players,” Morris said. “If we’re going to do well, he’s going to have to play well. He knows that and he prepares every day like it in the weight room, on and off the field. He’s a special player and we’re real fortunate to have him. He had a great night tonight.”

The Panthers padded their lead in the second quarter when senior quarterback Kyle Watkins hit senior Adam Janack, Luke’s brother, for a 54-yard touchdown.

Luke Janack scored his first pick-six of the night when he intercepted Socastee junior quarterback Jake Marlow and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers up 34-0.

Luke Janack recorded his second pick six of the game when he picked off Braves freshman quarterback Rocco Wojcik and returned it 25 yards to the end zone to put the Panthers up 41-0.

Socastee scored its lone touchdown of the game when Wojcik ran in a 5-yard touchdown with 5:45 to go in the game. The Braves’ 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 41-6.

Morris is relieved that his team was able to clinch a playoff spot with the victory.

“That’s always our goal,” he said. “That’s what we talk about is just setting ourselves up for the playoffs. Unfortunately, last week we lost a chance to have home field in the first round (with a loss to Sumter), but the goal is to always go to the playoffs and try to win a state championship. A win tonight got us what we needed.”

The 3-1 Panthers will host 1-3 St. James next Friday for Senior Night in another Region VI-5A clash.

“That’s very important,” Morris said of winning on Senior Night. “Senior Night’s very important. It’s a big part of our program. We have a lot of seniors to honor and our underclassmen (are) going to do a great job trying to do their part next week and it should be a great game against St. James.”

Meanwhile, Socastee dropped to 2-2 with the loss and will host non-conference foe Waccamaw for its Senior Night next Friday.