Aynor softball enjoyed run to Lower State thanks in large part to senior battery

AYNOR – It’s safe to say that a solid portion of Aynor High School softball’s success this season was because of the senior battery of pitcher Kennedy Ellis and catcher Peyton Rabon.

Ellis pitched in all seven of the Blue Jackets’ playoff games this season, including back-to-back complete games against Hanahan, to secure a District 3 title and put Aynor in the Lower State championship round.

“It’s definitely a lot to pitch almost every game because we didn’t really have anyone else to pitch this year besides some of the younger ones,” Ellis said. “So it was just more of like I understand that I have to kind of take it upon myself to try to help my team as much as possible and just kind of having the confidence in myself to know that I can get the job done.”

Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, their season came to an end after two losses to Dillon in the Lower State round, but overall it was a season to remember, especially considering that last season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a lot because missing out my junior season (and) only having limited time and not really knowing what was going to happen, especially with a young team, it was definitely a great year and it meant a lot to actually make it that far in the playoffs this year,” Ellis said.

In the regular season and playoffs combined, Ellis had a 7-3 record, pitching 94 innings with a 2.09 earned run average and 113 strikeouts. At the plate, Ellis had a .418 batting average with 15 runs batted in.

In the playoffs alone, Ellis pitched 41 innings with an ERA of 2.73 and 40 strikeouts. Offensively, she batted .308 with six RBIs.

“You need the senior leadership on the team and you need it in a game and you need it in the circle,” Aynor softball head coach Tony Mills said. “She was a kid who always wanted the ball in a big ball game … She never wanted to come out (in the Hanahan doubleheader); she never wanted to leave the mound and she wanted to do what she could do to help her team.”

That leadership was on display when the Blue Jackets lost their first game of the playoffs to Hanahan (the first of three postseason games between the two) and faced elimination in their next game on the road against Marlboro County.

“Kennedy, she said a few words to the team before the game and we won,” Mills said.

Ellis once again gave the team a pep talk before an elimination game against Swansea, which Aynor won, and then helped lead the Blue Jackets to Lower State with two wins over Hanahan two days later.

Ellis and Rabon were the only two seniors on the team this season.

“After last year’s team (lost) six seniors, there was a lot of question marks on this team for this year,” Mills said. “And I told the team after Dillon beat us and our season ended … I said I think the one thing where people underestimated us was our two seniors. They underestimated Kennedy on the mound and Peyton behind the plate.”

In the regular season and the playoffs combined, Rabon posted a .407 batting average with 26 RBIs, eight home runs, nine walks and two strikeouts. Defensively, she had a fielding percentage of .987.

Both players will continue their softball careers in college, with Ellis going to Coastal Carolina and Rabon heading to Erskine College. And both told their Aynor teammates they would always be there for them.

“One thing Kennedy told the team, she said, ‘I’ll be right down the road; I’ll be 30 minutes away,’” Mills said. “She said, ‘If you guys need anything, you call me’. She said, ‘I will come back (and) try to watch you’ … And Peyton, she addressed them also. I think she told them she was going to be 3½ hours down the road. She wasn’t going to be too far either.”

When Ellis isn’t on the bump, she plays outfield, which is where she will be at Coastal Carolina next season.

“It’s really exciting,” Ellis said. “It’s definitely a dream come true to kind of be the hometown player. I’m excited to play at Coastal. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”