As athletic director nears retirement, North Myrtle Beach making it memorable

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — To say it has been a banner athletics season at North Myrtle Beach High School might be an understatement.

Through the fall and winter seasons, the school has seen its football team go undefeated in the regular season and reach the 4A state title game and its girls basketball team reach the tate title game as well — for the first time since 1990.

The Chiefs also saw seven region titles from their fall and winter sports, with girls golf, girls cross country, volleyball, wrestling and boys swimming all joining football and girls basketball with championships.

“Well, obviously, with everything going on in our country today with the COVID and so forth, it really has been such a gift,” Chiefs athletic director Joe Quigley said. “What I mean by that is it has really pulled our community together during these troubled times.”

Quigley is in his final year as the Chiefs' athletic director after a 15-year run, announcing that he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. This is Quigley's 40th year as an athletic director.

To have so many of the sports teams at his school do so well that he has grown to love dearly over the years is a nice send-off for the man who gave a decade and a half of his life to the blue and gold.

North Myrtle Beach won seven region championships during Quigley’s first year with the Chiefs, and the Chiefs still have a spring season to go to try to break that record.

“Coach Quigley is more than an AD to most of us,” Chiefs football head coach Matt Reel said. “I consider him a close friend. He had a vision, obviously, from the time he first got here, and sometimes it’s hard to make those things happen; there’s a lot of pieces that have to fall into place — he’s been as supportive as anybody could be.”

As well as a great coaching staff, Reel credits the success of the program to the remodeled weight room at the school.

“Our coaches fight to get in there as much as we possibly can," Reel said. "I say that almost jokingly; we do a really good job of communicating with each other and sharing our resources, but I think that dedication to that weight room and our athletes dedication to it (is crucial).”

That weight room helped produce several Division I athletes this season.

On National Signing Day on Feb. 3, the Chiefs saw three athletes sign with Atlantic Coast Conference schools: Chase Simmons with Syracuse football, Henry Duke with Virginia football and Billy Barlow with Clemson baseball.

Also signing that day were Lindsey Downey with Francis Marion soccer, Anna Rabon inking with Converse College volleyball and Savannah Jordan putting pen to paper with Newberry College track and field/cross country.

Earlier this month, offensive lineman Alex McGillicuddy committed to play football at Limestone College.

“I think it says a lot,” Duke said of the number of athletes who signed. “The class of ’21 has worked extremely hard to get there, I know that. I definitely say everyone else really deserves to be where they’re at in college because they all worked extremely hard every single day on the football field and in the weight room, and it says a lot about the direction that the program is going; it’s definitely trending upward.”

The success of the school’s fall sports, especially football, trickled down to the winter sports.

Head girls basketball coach Brooke Smith said her team got a lot of motivation from the football team’s run to the state title.

“We were in our season prior to our games starting around November, and that’s when the football team was really ramping up and a lot of the girls were attending the football games,” Smith said. “They got very excited and they would go to practice and I said, ‘Hey, you see what these guys are doing? This is pretty awesome’, and they were like, ‘Yeah, we want to do this, too.’”

That fire helped drive the Chiefs to upset four-time defending state champion North Augusta in the second round of the playoffs, shocking the South Carolina basketball world. The Chiefs followed that up with a win over Darlington in the Lower State Championship, the third time the Chiefs beat them this season, before falling to Westside.

The football team’s run was equally exciting, which saw the Chiefs beat archrival Myrtle Beach High School twice this past season, once in the regular season and the second time in the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs, and both times were in front of the Chiefs’ home crowd.

Reel remembers both of those games fondly, but there was another contest that also sticks out to Reel when he looks back on that magical season.

“The first week at Hartsville was a big week for us, just because the whole summer it was kind of off and on,” Reel said. “The guys were 100 percent into what we were doing, and we to kind of start and stop … for me, never beating Hartsville before, going to Hartsville, and our kids playing the way they played kind of setting the tone, in my mind, for the year that we were going to have.”

The Chiefs walked out of Hartsville with a 40-21 win over the Foxes, and proceeded to win nine more games in a row before ultimately falling to AC Flora in the 4A state championship game, 42-7, on Dec. 5.

Like Reel, Duke will always remember the wins over Myrtle Beach from this season, but he also enjoyed the bus rides to away games, people from the community bringing the team food after practice and messing around with his teammates after putting in a hard day’s work at practice.

Quigley thinks that a few more region titles could be in store in Little River before his tenure is up in June, including from the baseball, softball, boys soccer and track and field programs.

“I’m not going to count our eggs before they hatch, obviously, but I feel good about what we’re getting ready to do this spring,” he said.