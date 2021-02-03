'A champion of so many people': Remembering Paul Banta, former CCU men's soccer coach

PAWLEYS ISLAND – The impact that Paul Banta had on the game of soccer along the Grand Strand, and even internationally, is immeasurable.
A coach for more than 50 years, Banta touched countless lives both on and off the pitch.
On Jan. 28, the former Coastal Carolina University men’s soccer coach passed away peacefully in his home on Pawleys Island at the age of 75.
"Dad was a champion of so many people," said his son, Joel Banta, who played for his father at CCU from 1995 to 1997. "So many people from different cultures ... He wanted to change lives. That was one of the things that constantly struck me about dad; he was always trying to make people better."
Banta coached the Chanticleers from 1984 to 1997 and led them to three Big South regular-season championships in 1986, 1987 and 1989, and five Big South Tournament championships (1986, '87, '89, '90 and '95). He also led his team to two NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship appearances, including advancing to the second round in 1992.
Banta was known for his tough-love approach to coaching.
"It wasn't one of these real soft, hugs and kisses kind of thing," said CCU media relations assistant Wayne White, who was the sports information director for CCU during Banta's tenure. "He was a tough coach, but he taught the guys a lot about life. I could tell you to this day, even though they're not in the shape that they were in, they'd go to battle for him any day."
For his efforts, Banta was named Big South Coach of the Year in 1986, 1987 and 1989.
Nuno Piteira, who coached at Coastal Carolina from 1988 to 1993, first met Banta in the early 1980s when he played for him at Rockford College in Rockford, Ill.
"I think a lot of us got to know him on a different level," Piteira said. "... When you came to play for him, you needed to be a player. It wasn't so much that he wasn't going to develop you, but you needed to earn his respect in the environment he created ... For those of us that have a passion for all sports, as I do, a lot of us would refer to coach as the Bobby Knight of college soccer ... and I mean that really in a good way."
Piteira remembers how much Banta loved his family, including his three sons, Stephen, Nathan and Joel, and his wife, Joy.
"I think those of us who stuck by him got to see that other part that really was this Christian man of faith, family man that loved his boys, had a passion for his wife," Piteira said. "He had a love affair with Mrs. Joy that was long-lasting. He was just in love with her and he expressed that and the sensitivity that he had for her, he expressed that to me many times."
Banta also held the position of assistant athletic director at the school as well as instructing health, physical education and recreation. He was employed with the Chanticleers until 2001.
He also did a lot for the local community, including founding youth soccer camps such as the Coastal Carolina Soccer Camp.
"With his camps, we had a business relationship as well," said Ansel Lovell, former owner of Soccer Locker in Myrtle Beach. "I supplied him some uniforms and things for his team and summer camps. It was a friend relationship, a business relationship, a soccer relationship. He'd come in the store and he'd just sit in the rocking chair and we'd chat."
Lovell said they not only chat about soccer, but about life and their strong faith in the Lord.
Banta was known for recruiting players from all over the world, including many from Iceland and England, including Barry Hope, who was a member of the 1992 and 1995 Chants teams that made the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship second and first rounds, respectively.
"I was just enthralled (and) enticed by the entire program and what he'd been able to achieve in his time at Coastal," said Hope, coming to the program from England. "Not only did he love the game of soccer, obviously, but he just enjoyed life so much and his coaching wasn't just primarily focused on the game itself; it was more in line with dealing with things in life."
Banta coached in many countries and continents throughout his life in addition to the United States, including England, Romania, Africa, Jamaica, Guatemala and Antigua — briefly the Under-23 National Team coach for the latter.
A few months before he fell ill, many of his former players had a reunion for Banta in early 2019.
"We took this one picture at one of the reunions, and after the picture, he told me he loved me," said Michael Duggan, who played under Banta at CCU in 1985 and 1986. "And he told the other guy that was in the picture with me (Don Pokorny), he said 'I love you' to both of us, so he was like that. We all loved him."
Duggan also recalled how Banta helped him finish his college education.
"I didn't finish my degree after my eligibility was up and he continued my scholarship and my in-state tuition after my soccer eligibility was up," Duggan said. "So I had one more semester to do and he helped me out there ... He changed my life, that guy."
After his time at Coastal Carolina, Banta founded Global Soccer Ministries in 2001 and also wrote a book called Coaching Soccer with Passion and Purpose in 2007.
Joel Banta, who said he always appreciated his father's honesty, hopes his dad will live on through the hearts of those he's impacted through soccer and his daily life in general.
"I just think he was a great man and he's going to have a legacy," Joel Banta said. "And from everybody that I've spoken with ... it's close to over 1,000 responses over the last four or five days. His legacy will live on for a long time and it will hopefully through the lives that he's changed and coached. It'll make this planet a little better place."