A.C. Flora proves to be too much for North Myrtle Beach in state championship

COLUMBIA — More than 70 eager North Myrtle Beach High football players and coaches piled into multiple charter buses at 11:30 Saturday morning to begin the 159-mile trek to Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia, not knowing what the final result would be.
They had every right to be confident. A perfect 9-0 season heading into the Class 4A Championship. A Region VI-4A crown earned by defeating their bitter rival Myrtle Beach.
The Chiefs coasted through the playoffs with wins over James Island, North Augusta and a second victory over the Seahawks to earn a spot in Saturday night’s game.
That perfect season ended Saturday night with a 42-7 defeat at the hands of the AC Flora Falcons — the No. 1 team in the state. Head coach Matt Reel told his players after the game to keep their heads held high and treasure what they were able to accomplish.
“Obviously, it’s not the ending we wanted, but I think after tonight when we get out of this moment, we can look back at the season and take it for what it was,” he said. “It was a special year.”
North Myrtle Beach started off the game on a high note by winning the opening coin toss but deferred until the second half.
On the first play of scrimmage defensive back Chandler McCall stripped the ball away from Falcons receiver Chris Lofton on a run, giving the Chiefs the ball in the red zone. After a couple of short gains by running back Nyliek Livingston, quarterback Cam Freeman found Xavier Anderson for an 11-yard completion down to the 3-yard line.
On third down, running back Devon Montgomery rushed it in for a 7-0 score at the 8:54 mark of the first quarter.
However, the Falcons quickly answered back on a four-play, 67-yard drive capped off by a 45-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Ethan Beamish to receiver Eriq Rice at the 7:31 mark. The extra-point was bobbled, making it 7-6.
AC Flora scored again with 2:15 to go in the first quarter on Beamish’s second touchdown pass of the night when he found Rice on a third-down play to go ahead 13-7 after a long nine-play, 67-yard drive that took 2:51 off the clock.
The Falcons added another score with twenty seconds left in the second quarter, making it 20-7 on a two-yard run by running back Matt Pack after another long eight-play, 63-yard drive.
AC Flora had 231 yards of offense at the break compared to only 74 by the Chiefs.
The second half was much like the first with the Falcons scoring again with 5:16 in the third quarter, capped off by a 30-yard touchdown run by running back Markel Townsend and putting the pressure on the Chiefs at 28-7.
The Falcons added another score with 1:27 left in the third on a reception by Lofton from Beamish, making it 34-7. With 11:03 left in the game AC Flora running back Terrell Coleman scored on a 40-yard touchdown run and the game’s final points at 42-7.
The Chiefs will lose multiple seniors, but Reel said they helped shape his program into what it is now.
“They are a special group,” he said. “They’ve given us everything they possibly could give us. Just really proud for what they have done for our program, where we were at to where we are now.”
“We are not there yet but are a lot closer than where we were.”