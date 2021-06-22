21 Chants make preseason all-conference Sun Belt teams for Phil Steele, Athlon Sports

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina football’s roster full of talent was officially recognized by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports when the Sun Belt preseason all-conference teams were announced June 22.

The Chants had a whopping 21 players named, with eight of them making the first team of both publications. Those players included quarterback Grayson McCall, wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Isaiah Likely, offensive guard Trey Carter, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, bandit end Jeffrey Gunter, inside linebacker Silas Kelly and cornerback D’Jordan Strong.

Running back Reese White made first team for Athlon Sports, but fourth team for Phil Steele.

Making the second team for both publications were linebacker Teddy Gallagher, offensive lineman Willie Lampkin and placekicker Massimo Biscardi. Safety Alex Spillum was named second team by Phil Steele and third team by Athlon Sports.

Offensive linemen Steven Bedosky and Sam Thompson and long snapper CJ Schrimpf made Phil Steele’s third team, while Thompson also made Athlon’s fourth team along with offensive lineman Antwine Loper.

Wide receiver Kameron Brown made Phil Steele’s fourth team, and spur Enock Makonzo made fourth team for both publications.

Cornerback Derick Bush and running back and kick returner Shermari Jones both made Athlon Sports’ fourth team.

In addition to making first team on offense for both outlets, Heiligh also made fourth team for both publications as a punt returner.