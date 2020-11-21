1st time for everything: No. 15 CCU knocks off bitter rival Appalachian State

CONWAY — To be the best, you have to beat the best.
The No. 15 Coastal Carolina football team defeated Appalachian State for the first time ever on Saturday, 34-23, to improve to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time in the team’s FBS history (it joined in 2017).
The Chants’ 8-0 start is the best-ever start by a Sun Belt team, ironically beating App State’s 7-0 mark set last season.
The Chants are now 1-6 all-time against the Mountaineers, who have won the Sun Belt either outright or were co-champions the last four years.
“For us to be 8-0, one step closer to clinching the East Division (is great),” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “If you had told us that at the beginning of the season, we never would’ve believed that. (I’m) proud of our young men and just their fight and the way they represent us and this program.”
The Chants were picked to finish dead last in the division by a wide margin at the beginning of the season.
Now, the Chants have slayed the dragon in the conference, thanks in large part to redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who threw for an even 200 yards on the day on 12-for-21 passing with two touchdowns. McCall also ran for 69 yards on 14 carries and a score, a 62-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career. He also lost a fumble when reaching for the goal line, but that was one of his few blemishes on the day.
The Chants defense also played a massive part in the game, with redshirt senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer leading the way with a career-high 14 tackles (three for loss) and 1.5 sacks.
“It’s been a long process, but it’s just really a matter of trusting the process; that’s the main thing we’ve been talking about really since I’ve been here,” Brewer said. “It’s been a rough two or three years, but we finally got over that hump and I just feel like everybody’s coming together.”
Also playing well on the defensive side of the ball were redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly (nine tackles) and redshirt junior linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (eight tackles — 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks).
Junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong picked off App State senior quarterback twice, the second he returned for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Chants up 34-23 with 1:20 to go and put the game out of reach.
“That man, he fights,” Brewer said of Strong. “I love him … He got beat right there at halftime; that’s adversity. I love the way he came back, got a pick. Boy got two picks.”
Brewer is referring to Strong getting beaten right before the half, when Thomas threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Christian Wells with nine seconds to go before the half to put the Mountaineers up 17-9.
“I’m going to be real, that really pissed us off,” Brewer said of Appalachian State scoring and then celebrating going into the locker room.
“I went over to the sideline and I was heated with the guys — heated in a good way — and let those guys know, they just scored and they’re on our field jumping up and down; it’s not the past years … We’ve got to feel like we came out in the second half and performed like we were supposed to.”
And perform they did, outscoring the Mountaineers 25-6 in the second half.
“We changed a little bit, but truth be told, I think what happened was we were real jacked up in the first half, trying to make this, trying to do that,” Chadwell said. “And I think (in the first half) we carried a little bit of the burden of 'Hey, nobody can score on us.'”
The Chants had not allowed an offensive touchdown in 10 straight quarters, dating back to their game against Georgia Southern on Oct. 24.
Following a fumble by McCall at the goal line that App State recovered in the end zone with 8:57 to go in the fourth and the Chants down 23-21, junior safety Alex Spillum took it right back from the Mountaineers, intercepting Thomas with 6:59 to go and setting the Chants up at the App State 49-yard-line.
The Chants took the lead for good with 2:24 to go in the fourth quarter when sophomore running back Reese White ran in for a 3-yard score to cap off a 10-play, 49-yard drive that ate up 4:35 off the clock. The 2-point conversion was no good, leaving the score at 27-23.
Next up for the Chants is Texas State (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) on the road next Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+, the first time CCU will not be on national television this season, ending their streak of eight games in a row.
The Chants can’t look ahead to undefeated Liberty and overlook the Bobcats, who, despite their record, can score a lot of points, demonstrating that when they beat Arkansas State 47-45 Saturday.
“I feel like the team’s just matured now,” said junior tight end Isaiah Likely, who caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on the Chants’ first play from scrimmage Saturday, the longest play of the Chants’ season and the longest of Likely’s career.
“We all know what to do and what not to do … Going out there is going to be a little rusty, a little iffy (after Thanksgiving), but we’re going to get the job done.”