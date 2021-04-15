10 Carolina Forest High School athletes sign to play college athletics

MYRTLE BEACH — April 14 was a day to be proud of for Carolina Forest High School athletics, as 10 athletes, including eight football players, signed their letters of intent to play at the next level at a special ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

“It’s a great accomplishment from this whole senior class and a great accomplishment for our football program,” said Panthers head football coach Marc Morris on seeing so many of his players sign. “Each and every one of them guys are special as far as academics and character and how they led our team for the last two, three years.”

Carolina Forest has had nine total football players sign to play in college this offseason, with quarterback Kyle Watkins signing with Wofford on National Signing Day on Feb. 3.

Joining Watkins next season will be middle linebacker/defensive end Josh Harris, who signed with the Terriers as well.

Harris had a rough year, as his mother recently passed away.

“I just know that she’s proud of me because I used the tools she gave me, I used the talent God gave me and I made the most out of it,” Harris said.

Harris is also looking forward to seeing a familiar face on campus in Watkins, and he said the two may even end up being roommates.

Guard/center Caleb Godfree will be staying close to home, signing with hometown Coastal Carolina.

Godfree is excited to play close to home while simultaneously playing for a program that made national noise last season.

“It means everything to know I can stay at home, it’s one of the main reasons I went, but I also love the mindset the whole Coastal team embodies,” Godfree said. “I feel like there, the best man will play, and they know that a lot of it has to do with mentality. Not necessarily how you line up as far as height, weight, whatever, but you’ve just got to be a dog on the field and just the dog mentality that it takes.”

Wide receiver/free safety Connor Meehan signed to play football at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., where he will get to play with his brother, Brendan, a former linebacker for Carolina Forest.

“It’s awesome,” Connor said. “We’ve done it all our lives and I felt like I was missing something this year when I didn’t have him in front of me at linebacker, so it’s going to be great to play with him again.”

Carolina Forest had a tandem of players sign with Ferrum College, a school in Ferrum, Va., in defensive end Nevon Tyler and wide receiver DJ Admill.

Tyler said that his visit to the campus to meet the coaching staff made him want to run through a wall because he was so excited to play there, and getting to play with Admill is also special for him.

“It means the world,” Tyler said. “That’s my boy (and he’s) always been my boy, and I’m glad I get to go to the next level with him.”

The feeling is mutual, with Admill saying the two of them had been talking about playing college football together since fifth grade.

Cornerback Patrick Mauro decided to go off the beaten path and play football at Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D. Morris said Mauro is the first player he has ever had sign at a school in South Dakota.

“I like the cold and I want to be able to play hockey as well, so I figured I could do that,” Mauro said.

Tackle Lucas Giovansanti decided to take his talents to North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount, N.C.

“They were just willing to give me a chance,” Giovansanti said. “They were willing to see what I had. (With) COVID, a lot of teams pulled out…they were still willing to be like 'Hey, come play for us and we’ll see what we can work out with you.'”

Also signing from the Carolina Forest gridiron was center and strong safety Isaiah Coakley, who inked his letter of intent with Missouri Valley College.

From the girls hardwood, guard Reilly Ward signed to play basketball at Bryn Athyn College in Bryn Athyn, Penn.

“At the last tournament I had, he (head coach Travis Ponton) came up to me and the whole time during the process, he was contacting me like every other week, and I just looked at the campus and I liked it was,” Ward said.

Also signing on April 14 was pole vaulter Jake Gamble, who made it official with University of Lynchburg track and field.