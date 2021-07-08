Spending by sports teams, families grew in June compared to 2019 by an estimated $7 million

MYRTLE BEACH — The opening of indoor spaces for dance, a new archery and girls softball events, and increased participation and spectators for existing baseball, volleyball and basketball events have boosted direct spending estimates for June to $25 million in Myrtle Beach, a $7 million increase over 2019.

And Tim Huber, director of sports tourism for the city, said July is on track to hit the $33 million economic impact that visiting teams and their families spent in the region in July 2019.

"Summer is off to a great start," Huber said. "Like leisure travel, sports travel is seeing more visitors. Pent up demand to get out and play."

The estimated direct spending in June this year was $25 million, which is up $7 million from the $18 million spent in June 2019.

This summer could set records for the number of visitors coming here for sports — from athletes and their families to event organizers and spectators, according to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Clearly the demand was high for these tournaments and for folks to get back out and play and participate," said Jonathan Paris, executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach, the destination marketing organization for the chamber. "I think that overlaps with the high demand we're seeing in leisure, so I think it's one of those double whammies of we're a beach location, where we'll already trending high as a destination that people want to go to..."

"I think those two things together has certainly created a pretty record-setting summer we're going to see."

There's even a waiting list to play sports in Myrtle Beach.

"And we’re consistently seeing more family and friends traveling with the youth athletes," Huber said. "August is also trending up."

Part of the growth can be attributed to the fact that The Ripken Experience, a popular complex of baseball fields, grew from a traditional eight-week-long tournament schedule to an 11-week-long tournament schedule. Huber said it is indicative of the demand experienced along the Grand Strand.

Some of the other sports tourism events that came or are coming to the Grand Strand this summer include Athletx Youth Baseball Nationals, National Travel Basketball Association Girls Nationals, Showstoppers East Coast Finals, Triple Crown Softball East Coast Summer Nationals, and USA Pickleball East Regionals.

The future is also looking bright thanks, in part, to Myrtle Beach hosting tournament directors earlier this year for the Sports Express Conference. Paris said 27 tournament directors visited Myrtle Beach as part of the conference.

"There was a good chunk of folks who had never been here and left very impressed," Paris said. "There were some who visited Myrtle Beach, 10, 15, 20 years ago and they were like 'Oh my God, the destination is just so different.' So, I think, overall, all the comments that I heard were just so positive."

A site visit is slated in August for one of the organizers who was at the conference.

"Simply having industry folks together, in person, was appreciated by all," Huber said. "Relationships renewed, strengthened or begun. Generally, most of the National Governing Bodies, and other event owners, were focused on the upcoming Tokyo Games and/or emerging from the pandemic and planning for 2022.

"Nothing contracted (for Myrtle Beach) as of today, but that is likely to change."

Paris said Myrtle Beach is at the tail end of an Esports feasibility study, which will give the region an idea of where its current facilities are to host an Esport event.

Esports is competitive, organized video gaming.

"We're excited to see what that nets out to because that's obviously an area of sports tourism and tourism in general that has gotten a lot of publicity the last few years," Paris said.