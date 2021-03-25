Southwest Airlines adds 10 nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Weeks after announcing yearround service from Myrtle Beach International Airport, Southwest Airlines will start nonstop service to nearly one dozen locations.

Beginning on May 23, Southwest plans to offer nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Nashville, Baltimore/Washington and Chicago-Midway, the airline announced March 25. Nonstop flights to Dallas and Pittsburgh are scheduled to start May 29. On June 6, flights from Myrtle Beach will begin to Atlanta, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City and St. Louis.

Flights to Atlanta will be offered once daily, flights to Nashville and Chicago will be offered twice daily and Baltimore three times per day, according to Southwest. Columbus, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis flights are expected to be offered five times per week. Dallas, Kansas City and St. Louis flights will be offered twice per week.

According to MYR, in addition to the nonstop flights, passengers will be able to travel to more than 50 cities during the summer through same-place and connecting itineraries.

One-way flights out of Myrtle Beach International begin at $69, according to Southwest's website.

Earlier this month, the airline announced it would be adding Myrtle Beach, Eugene, Ore., and Bellingham, Wash., as three new destinations.