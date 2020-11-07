South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Live Tracker

Follow along as the No. 15 Chants battle South Alabama on ESPNU!

9:22 p.m.

It's halftime here at Brooks Stadium with the Chants leading 17-6.

Grayson McCall leads the Chants with 160 yards through the air on 12-for-16 passing with a TD throw. Reese White leads the ground attack with 49 yards rushing on two carries, and Jaivon Heiligh leads the Chants in receiving yards with 95 on five receptions.

For the Jags, Desmond Trotter is 12-for-15 with 114 yards. USA is led on the ground by sophomore RB Carlos Davis with 50 yards on 11 touches. Junior WR Jalen Tolbert leads the Jags in receiving with 41 yards on four grabs.

9:18 p.m.

The Chants take advantage of the turnover on downs and cap off a 7-play, 61 yard drive with a 26-yard FG from junior PK Massimo Biscardi. Chants up 17-6 with 18 seconds to go before the break.

9:12 p.m.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The Chants get another key defensive stop, this time stopping USA TE Trent Tyre short on 4th-and-3 with 2:29 to go before the half.

8:58 p.m.

Jeffrey Gunter and C.J. Brewer combined for a timely sack on USA QB Desmond Trotter to force the Jags into another FG, which Guajardo made to cut the lead to 14-6 with 5:08 to go before the half.

8:34 p.m.

The Chants find pay dirt again with a 9-yard TD pass from redshirt freshman QB Grayson McCall to senior RB CJ Marable. The score capped off a 6-play, 75-yard drive that was helped by a 42-yard pass from McCall to junior WR Jaivon Heiligh. Chants up 14-3 with 2:16 to go in the first.

8:26 p.m.

The Chants defense holds and forces the Jags to kick a FG. Sophomore PK Diego Guajardo's kick was true to cut the lead to 7-3 with 5:06 to go in the first.

8:12 p.m.

The Chants' gamble pays off with a 1-yard TD run from JR RB Shermari Jones on 4th-and-1. The score capped off a 7-play, 72-yard drive that was heavily aided by a 46-yard run from SO RB Reese White. Chants up 7-0 with 4:36 gone in the first.