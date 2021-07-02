Some Garden City business owners want to change part of the proposed flood ordinance

GARDEN CITY — Gairy Nichols has been in Garden City since 1969, and when his business, Dunes Realty, has a flood — which can be common in that area of Horry County — he deals with it himself.

During the June 15 Horry County Council meeting, councilmembers voted to approve the second reading and key vote of a proposed flood ordinance that would mitigate flood risk for county residents. Still, not all residents support the entire ordinance.

Councilmember Tyler Servant, who represents Garden City, said he's had dozens of business owners like Nichols reach out to him concerned about this part of the ordinance.

Substantial damage and substantial improvement is the amount a person's home or business can be repaired or damaged before adopting new flood standards. Homes or businesses built before flood restrictions or that weren't in a flood zone at purchase might not follow current or future flood ordinances.

Servant, who represents Garden City, was not in attendance during June 15 council meeting, so he brought up the issue via another councilmember that he would like to see the substantial damage and improvement category stay at 50 percent over five years.

The proposed ordinance plans to change the substantial damage and improvement category to 48 percent over 10 years.

This would be 2 percent less damage that a property must incur before it needs to follow flood regulation standards.

The timespan — five years or 10 years — is how long the damage matters. Currently, as the damage is cumulative, damage going back to 2016 is what owners would need to be concerned about. The potential change could make the the damage go back to 2011.

If approved, Spokesperson Kelly Moore said the county would not go back 10 years from the ordinance's effective date. Instead, businesses or homeowners would not have to worry about flooding issues past July 13, 2016, if the ordinance is approved on its third reading.

Eventually, as years go by, the ordinance would allow for 10 years of collective damages to be monitored, just not at the start.

The timespan is what worries people like Nichols, who is concerned about the effect 10 years of cumulative damage could have on business owners' ability to maintain their properties.

Nichols said Garden City business owners like himself have already found ways to mitigate their flood risk by removing the insulation on the bottom level of buildings and placing electrical boxes above where flood levels can reach.

"If it's a flooding like we had last year — we never called on our flood insurance for any payment," Nichols said. "I have a concrete floor in my building. I've got wooden walls with no insulation and my electrical outlets are four and five feet above the floor. So it's basically just mopping and airing out."

He added that the new restrictions could cause business owners to leave parts damaged, so they don't go past 48 percent of improvement.

Horry County Rising founder April O'Leary, whose organization has been pushing for the flood ordinance, said she has spoken with Servant and the organization understands Garden City business owners' concerns.

"The new measure isn't designed to put commercial businesses out of business," O'Leary said. "It's really to help homeowners that continue to be severely (affected by flooding). However, changing it is going to continue that vicious cycle, so I think the county is going to be reasonable and work with those business owners to ensure that they remain in business because they are so used to flooding."

Another benefit to changing the substantial damage and improvement is it would improve the county's Community Rating System, a FEMA incentive program to reduce flood insurance costs for communities that go beyond minimum requirements.

Jim Allison, the Garden City Beach Community Association president, said the new flood ordinance is prohibitive of what business owners can repair before they would have to comply with the flood ordinance.

"That's part of having a business on the beach; we subject ourselves to the sun, salt and water," Allison said. "And sometimes we have storms, and we deal with those and take preventative (measures), and we fix again what's broken."

Servant said he plans to bring up the issue at the July 13 council meeting to leave the substantial damage and substantial improvement standards as they are.

The new restrictions under the proposed flood ordinance can be read here.