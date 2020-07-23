Socastee High School hires Hal McManus as new athletic director

There will be a new face at the helm of Socastee High School athletics this season.
The Braves announced on Thursday, July 16 they have hired Hal McManus as their new athletic director.
McManus will replace Tim Renfrow, who was let go last month.
“It’s an exciting time for me,” McManus said. “I like the tradition, community and academics of Socastee. I have a junior in high school and he’s excited (to go there). I’ve been at good places my whole career and I want this to be my last move. I want to carry on the traditions of Socastee High School and carry the school forward.”
McManus has been an athletic director for 25 years and was most recently the athletic director at Boiling Springs High School for the last seven years. He was also the athletic director at Broome and Spartanburg high schools and has also served as a varsity basketball coach for 21 years, including his stint as the Conway High head coach from 1997 to 1999. McManus was also a wide receivers coach for the Tigers’ football team during that time.
“This is my 26th year (as an athletic director) so I have experience,” McManus said. “I’ve also coached basketball for 23 years (21 varsity and two middle school). Young coaches need to let me know if they need help and guidance. Winning in every sport is important. I plan to map out a plan of how we expect to get there.”
McManus will try to help turn some of Socastee’s sports teams around, including a football team that finished 1-8 last year that now has a new head coach in Ben Hampton, and a boys’ basketball team that went 1-23 this season.
“The kids deserve to win,” McManus said. “The coaches got to have a personality where every day they step on the field or court and change the culture. That’s what they’re expected to do.”
McManus is anxious to get started.
“I’m looking forward to getting down to Horry County and meeting everybody at Socastee High School,” he said. “The hardest thing is not being down there right now.”
Socastee High Principal Jeremy Rich is happy with the hire.
“He has experience at three of the largest schools in South Carolina, so he was enticing,” Rich said. “I hope he can follow what Coach Renfrow has done and move Socastee High School forward. He has a lot of experience in this state, and with the times being uncertain, he wouldn’t have to go through a huge learning curve on top of what we’re dealing with with COVID.”
Rich thinks McManus has the ability to turn Socastee athletics around right off the bat.
“I think he can come right in and have an immediate impact,” Rich said. “He’s developed programs in Spartanburg. I think he’ll bring experience to Socastee and immediately have an impact. I’m excited for McManus to start and I’m looking forward to what he can do for our athletic programs in the future.”