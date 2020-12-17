You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Socastee, Conway and Carolina Forest top closed home sales in the region for 2020, so far

Conway bell tower (copy)
Buy Now

Conway has led the total number of single-family home closings throughout the region, so far, through the end of November. File. Tyler Fleming/Staff

 By Tyler Fleming tfleming@postandcourier.com

HORRY COUNTY — Conway, Socastee and Carolina Forest recorded the most single-family home closings in 2020 through the end of November, according to a report from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

There were 1,677 closings in Conway, 1,225 closings in Socastee and 1,025 closings in Carolina Forest in the first 11 months of the year.

Surfside Beach saw the largest year-over-year increase in single-home sales with 665 closings, so far, in 2020 — up from 476 during the same time last year.

Condos

Myrtle Beach recorded the most condo sales through November with 1,910, followed by Carolina Forest with 490 and Garden City/Murrells Inlet with 446.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News