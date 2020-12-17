Socastee, Conway and Carolina Forest top closed home sales in the region for 2020, so far

HORRY COUNTY — Conway, Socastee and Carolina Forest recorded the most single-family home closings in 2020 through the end of November, according to a report from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

Report: New homes sold in Myrtle Beach region are up 10 percent this year versus last year Sold single-family homes and condos were up 10 percent in Horry County and 21 percent in Georgetown County through the end of November compared to the same time last year, according to soon-to-be released statistics from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

There were 1,677 closings in Conway, 1,225 closings in Socastee and 1,025 closings in Carolina Forest in the first 11 months of the year.

Surfside Beach saw the largest year-over-year increase in single-home sales with 665 closings, so far, in 2020 — up from 476 during the same time last year.

Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island top median sales price of homes through November 2020 Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island/Litchfield were the two top communities in Horry and Georgetown County median single-family home sale prices through November, according to data provided by the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors and analyzed by The Post and Courier.

Condos

Myrtle Beach recorded the most condo sales through November with 1,910, followed by Carolina Forest with 490 and Garden City/Murrells Inlet with 446.