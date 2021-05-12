Socastee catcher Caid Byrd looks to lead Braves in playoffs after committing to Clemson

MYRTLE BEACH – Clemson baseball is positioned to have a trio of baseball players from the Grand Strand on its team in 2022.

When Socastee High School senior catcher Caid Byrd announced he had committed to play for the Tigers on April 15, he joined North Myrtle Beach High School pitcher Billy Barlow and Myrtle Beach High School shortstop/pitcher Austin Gordon in Clemson's 2021 recruiting class.

“I’ve grown up going to Clemson summer baseball camps my whole life,” Byrd said. “I’ve grown up part Clemson fan, part Georgia fan. But Clemson’s always been my dream. I’ve always loved the program (and) loved (head coach) Monte Lee. Whenever I talk to him, it feels like he really cares about his players. That’s where I want to be.”

Byrd has yet to officially sign a letter of intent with the school and has not determined a date for the occasion.

The catcher has helped lead the Socastee to a Region VI-5A title this season, and through May 5 was batting .339 with 20 runs batted in and 25 hits.

Byrd also said he has picked somewhere between seven and nine runners off base, but was not 100 percent sure because that is not an official stat in high school baseball.

The Braves were 19-3 overall as of May 5 and finished 10-2 in region play this year. They will face Wando High School in the playoffs on May 15.

On the opposite side of Socastee’s bracket, Summerville will match up with either Lexington or Dutch Fork, whichever team finishes second in that region. The Braves will then play the winner or loser of that matchup depending who wins their matchup with Wando.

The playoffs will be double elimination.

Byrd will have to help the team on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball if the Braves want to go far in the playoffs.

“He shuts the running game down,” Socastee head coach Curtis Hudson said. “It makes us a lot better team because we don’t have to worry about somebody’s speed or somebody’s running game. With him behind the plate, he changes the whole game.”

Hudson is also proud of what Byrd has accomplished in his baseball career, which started when Byrd was just five years old playing tee-ball.

“I’m excited for him because that’s his dream. That’s what he wants to do,” Hudson said. “I’m excited for our guys that go on and they’ll play … and become great dads and family members.”

Byrd said he has modeled his game after longtime St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, as well as former Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers.

“The mentality, definitely Yadier, and when it comes to mechanics and really receiving the ball, Tyler Flowers for the Braves,” Byrd said.

Byrd wants to end his senior season on a high note, and for the Braves to go far in the playoffs, Byrd said the pitchers need to throw strikes, the fielders need to keep errors to a minimum, and the clutch hitting needs to continue, especially with two outs and runners in scoring position.