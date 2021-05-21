Small aircraft crashed in Socastee, pilot dead, Horry County Police Department says

SOCASTEE — A plane crashed in Socastee at 6:16 p.m. May 21 on Socastee Boulevard close to U.S. 17 Bypass, an area close to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The pilot, who has not been identified, died in the crash, the Horry County Police Department confirmed. He was the only person on the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
One off-duty officer suffered injuries while trying to help at the scene, but is OK and resting at home, according to police.
"(The officer) was not alone in his actions. Other nearby community members also rushed in to see how to help. In this community, we lift each other up and we answer the call to serve our neighbors," Chief Joseph Hill said in a statement.
The FAA confirmed the plane was a twin-engine Piper PA-31 which crashed in a field. The plane which departed from Myrtle Beach to the Grand Strand Airport was attempting to return back to Myrtle Beach when the accident occurred.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.