Small aircraft crashed in Socastee, Horry County Fire Rescue asks people to avoid the area

SOCASTEE — A plane crashed in Socastee at 6:16 p.m. on Socastee Boulevard close to U.S. 17 Bypass, an area close to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Myrtle Beach International Airport Spokesperson Ryan Betcher confirmed the plane was a small carrier and not a commercial plane.
Officials are asking residents to avoid the area. Socastee Boulevard will be closed for some time, the Horry Independent first reported.
Spokesperson Kelly Moore said Horry County is unable to provide any additional information at this time, and HCFR directed any questions back to the county.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.