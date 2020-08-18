Six months after COVID-19 lockdown, attention turns to residents' mental health at assisted care facilities

Randal Wallace has seen his mother's battle against dementia deteriorate as the coronavirus keeps her nursing community closed to outsiders.

Wallace, a former Myrtle Beach city council member, used to visit his mother nearly every day before the pandemic began. He was with her the day nursing homes were shut down to in-person visitation in an early attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Currently, visiting through the window or a video phone call are about the only ways Wallace can speak to his mom.

She smiles when she first sees him, but the window makes communication hard.

“You’re talking to the window. You think she is paying attention, but then she is not. It’s very awkward,” Wallace said.

In six months, Wallace has only had one unobstructed visit with his mom — when she was taken to the hospital. He was allowed to go sit with her for a bit.

Nursing homes and assisted living communities have faced a tough battle keeping COVID-19 carriers away from the most vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Across the state, more than 4,000 residents and 2,000 staff members in these communities have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

By August, a majority of Horry and Georgetown counties assisted living and nursing home communities had fewer than 10 confirmed cases currently amongst residents at each community, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Tough decisions had to be made early on at these types of communities. Staff members have been tested, checked and questioned in an attempt to keep the virus out.

A majority of the public, including resident’s families, have been unable to have personal contact with their loved ones.

“We’ve been operating through this for six months and it isn’t going away until we have a vaccine,” Brightwater Executive Director Michael Fink said. ”We cannot allow this to become a fear. In any strong organization, you have to adapt to the situation you’re faced with and we cannot lose focus on why we exist: we exist to help our members live a higher quality life.”

Visitations and mental health

Wallace said he hopes his mother’s initial smile when she sees him is proof she still recognizes him, but he can tell her condition is getting worse without regular conversations with him and his brother.

She is less responsive and looks visibly worse, he said.

Finding time to have a window visit is becoming more difficult. Wallace said the nurses are busy helping other families or residents, so the time he can spend outside the window gets shorter.

Anita Williams, executive director of Arbor Landing in Pawleys Island, said many of their residents also haven’t seen their family members up close for six months now. The facility is not included on DHEC’s 30-day report because there have been no reports of cases and deaths.

“To not have that close contact with the families…that has been hard,” Williams said.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered on March 13 that all nursing homes stop in-person visitation into long-term care centers. While outbreaks inside communities still occurred in the coming months, this move likely kept the virus out.

Tim Layton is the servant leader at the Lakes at Litchfield, which is owned by the same company as Brightwater. The Lakes has had one confirmed case from a resident and staff member.

“They are starving for their family members to be there with them. We’ve seen a decline in their mental health,” Layton said.

At Arbor Landing, designated windows in communities are in place where families can come visit. They also have let residents use FaceTime and other social media platforms to communicate. The same can be said for Brightwater.

Fink asked families of community members to ask their elected leaders to consider changing the regulations on visitations.

Brightwater has held outdoor, socially distant parties for members of the independent living community.

Members can schedule a reservation for an outdoor tent and have their family attend.

While Fink said he doesn’t have all the answers to make sure outdoor visitation is safe, he said public health leaders need to consider changing the regulations for the mental health of patients.

A DHEC spokesperson said the state agency is working with nursing homes to provide guidance and ensure the recommended procedures are in place for protecting residents and workers.

Ideally, Wallace said he would like outdoor visitation to become a possibility and hopes conversations about how to do so safely are underway.

He said he also understands public health leaders face a tough choice, so he won’t be upset if the visitation rules do not change soon. He doesn’t want to see a return to the outbreaks in nursing homes like earlier in the pandemic.

“In my mother’s case, she is deteriorating. It’s nobody’s fault other than we are so removed,” Wallace said. “I’m worried about where this is going, but I wouldn’t want to walk in there and get everyone else sick.”

Arbor Landing is even cautious of accepting new patients and tries to make sure newcomers don’t have the coronavirus before entering the facilities, according to Williams. She said they have been fortunate in not having any confirmed cases at their facility.

Their activity room is still open because of its sizable space where a minimum of five residents can come in and enjoy hands-on activities such as painting, puzzles and exercising.

“We’re all adjusting well. We’ve had no big complaints because a lot of it is 1-on-1 now,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, Arbor Landing residents were out of their rooms enjoying their time around the place but now a lot of them stay in their rooms longer. She said her staff encourages them to get out.

Even with all the methods employed to stimulate residents, she is worried about their psychosocial well-being without seeing their families. She is working with DHEC to find a new safer method for families to visit residents in-person.

“It’s very important. They’ve been without their families now without actually seeing them or having close contact with them since March. That’s a long time for these people,” she said. “There’s got to be something we can do.”

A known staff

Staff members of nursing homes have always been essential employees. Often, they’re the only people regularly entering and exiting communities.

Fink said while the concern of getting the virus is everywhere, his staff works diligently to keep everyone safe inside Brightwater.

“The underlying issue is just for someone to say they’re in a skilled living facility, a care facility there is no need to panic. We are still operating and still seeing some great success along the way,” Fink said.

A big challenge has been ensuring the coronavirus doesn’t enter the facility through the critical staff. One resident has tested positive in Brightwater‘s skilled nursing division, as well as six staff members in both skilled nursing and assisted living.

With the exception of independent living, the staff members are the only ones typically entering and exiting the building due to regulations set by the government.

Layton said the company that owns both the Lakes and Brightwater handles long-term strategies and acquiring protective equipment, giving his staff more time to focus on patient help.

“We are not a standalone island, thank goodness,” Layton said.

DHEC performed in-person infection control surveys at all 194 licensed nursing homes in the state between June and July, according to a spokesperson.

“During those inspections, we were able to assess that appropriate disease prevention protocols were in place at each facility and to perform follow-up surveys at facilities when warranted,” state health officials said.

Williams said they too perform daily temperature checks and practice good hygiene protocols. They haven’t had any problem with staffing in the facilities.

At the Lakes, all staff members have their temperature checked at the door and are required to fill out paperwork before every shift attesting that they followed all public health guidelines to the best of their ability.

One of Layton’s biggest concerns, he said, is that his staff will go to a gathering of any size and get the virus. He said it’s tough to ask his staff to forgo much deserved social time, but he can’t afford to be down a worker.

“I’ve been hitting hard, please avoid large groups. Even in small groups wear a mask and social distance. I think in small groups is where we get careless,” Layton said.

Having careless staff members at any level of the organization is where mistakes are made, Layton said. But he knows every member of his staff understands the importance of the moment.

Layton said he believes his staff are among the true heroes of this pandemic. It bothered him early on that some were blaming staff members at other facilities when there was a virus outbreak in the facility. He thought it covered up all the hard work nurses were doing and the sacrifices they were making across institutions in the area.

“We are expecting them to do the right thing, at the right time, all the time.” he said. “But it’ll help keep the virus out of the Lakes at Litchfield”

One problem, however, is making sure there is enough staff to fill the positions. Hospitals and medical facilities across the country are reporting a shortage of nurses and workers due to high demand.

While the Lakes at Litchfield is managing to retain much of its staff, the shortage worries Layton as he thinks long-term. Some workers have to work overtime to fill holes when a colleague is out.

He said he knows his current staff are taking public health recommendations seriously. Newcomers might not take the mission of the Lakes as seriously as someone who has worked there for a long time.

“We know them, we feel more comfortable using our own people instead of coming from the outside,” Layton said.