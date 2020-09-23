You are the owner of this article.
Six charged in connection with Conway area murder

Conway murder suspects

Clockwise from top left: Che Ransom; Don Brown; Shamontae Rayqwan Graham; and Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

 HCPD

Six people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting outside of Conway.

According to authorities, on Sept. 12 near D street and Rose Moss Road, Horry County Police responded to reports of a shooting. One person was transported by Horry County Fire Rescue with serious injuries but died at an area hospital.

The victim, Jamie Johnson, 19, of Conway, was later identified by the Horry County Coroner’s office.

HCPD said that after an investigation, it was determined that three individuals were in a vehicle with the victim. They were approached by another vehicle, from which several suspects exited and began shooting.

The victim, Johnson, was the only one injured during the incident.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington, 17, of Conway:

- Murder (1 count)

- Attempted murder (3 counts)

- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Shamontae Rayqwan Graham, 19, of Myrtle Beach:

- Murder (1 count)

- Attempted murder (3 counts)

- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Don Leequin Brown, 17, of Conway

- Murder (1 count)

- Attempted murder (3 counts)



The police said that others have also been arrested and charged as juveniles with the potential for charges to be waived up to General Sessions court. Because they are juveniles, their names will not be released.

