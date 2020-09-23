Six charged in connection with Conway area murder

Six people were arrested and charged WHEN with murder in connection with a deadly shooting outside of Conway.
According to authorities, on Sept. 12 near D street and Rose Moss Road, Horry County Police responded to reports of a shooting. One person was transported by Horry County Fire Rescue with serious injuries but died at an area hospital.
The victim, Jamie Johnson, 19, of Conway, was later identified by the Horry County Coroner’s office.
HCPD said that after an investigation, it was determined that three individuals were in a vehicle with the victim. They were approached by another vehicle, from which several suspects exited and began shooting.
The victim, Johnson, was the only one injured during the incident.
The following individuals have been arrested and charged:
Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington, 17, of Conway:
- Murder (1 count)
- Attempted murder (3 counts)
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)
Shamontae Rayqwan Graham, 19, of Myrtle Beach:
- Murder (1 count)
- Attempted murder (3 counts)
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)
Don Leequin Brown, 17, of Conway
- Murder (1 count)
- Attempted murder (3 counts)
Che Ransom, 18, of Conway:
- Murder (1 count)
- Attempted murder (3 counts)
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)
The police said that others have also been arrested and charged as juveniles with the potential for charges to be waived up to General Sessions court. Because they are juveniles, their names will not be released.