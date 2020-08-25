Six CCU football players given Sun Belt preseason honors

The Sun Belt announced preseason honors on Tuesday, and the list was littered with Chanticleers.
Coastal Carolina football had six players on Preseason All-Sun Belt teams, one on the first team and five on the second team.
Redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson was listed on the first team.
Jackson has been named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch lists, both given to the Defensive Player of the Year in college football, and he also received a nomination for the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List.
Senior running back CJ Marable, senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher, redshirt senior linebacker C.J. Brewer, junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi and junior tight end Isaiah Likely were all named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt second team.
“There’s some talent here,” said head football coach Jamey Chadwell on Tuesday. “And there (are) some guys on there that were maybe preseason or all-conference that didn’t get it; (redshirt senior linebacker) Silas Kelly just came off an injury (and redshirt junior linebacker) Jeff Gunter (wasn’t listed). So we’ve got some other guys there (such as junior wide receiver) Jaivon Heiligh that was honorable mention last year. We’ve got some players that could’ve maybe potentially, you know, earned some of those preseason accolades, so I definitely think we have some players there that can help us, you know, win more games.”
However, on the down side, the Chanticleers were picked to finish fifth, which is dead last, in the East Division with only 13 points in the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll.
“You’ve got to win in this league, and we’ve not done enough of that since we’ve been in it to where I think we’ve got any type of recognition to think, ‘Hey you’re in; yeah, we need to rank those guys,’” Chadwell said. “We’ve not done it enough consistently, so I don’t take it as a slap in the face; I think it just, you know, that’s what people think of you right now and we’ve got to change that. And the only way we’re going to change that (is) we’ve got to win some games.”