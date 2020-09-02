Sheraton Myrtle Beach projecting $9M loss, rebounding with bookings through 2025

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the convention center is projected to lose $9 million this year, when, in fact, it is the adjoining Sheraton Myrtle Beach. The error has been corrected.
MYRTLE BEACH — Sheraton Myrtle Beach’s revenue for fiscal year 2020 was down $1.3 million, and this year is down by more than $5.3 million than what was budgeted, according to figures provided to its Board of Directors.
Revenue for the rest of the fiscal year, which runs through March 31, 2021, is expected to be down by $9.6 million, which is short by about 42 percent to budget. All are a result of conferences, sporting events and more cancellations due to the COVID-19.
“It actually was very positive until it came to a screeching halt in mid-March,” said Suzanne Hinde, general manager of the Sheraton by Marriott in Myrtle Beach, which is attached to the city-owned convention center. “This year… was going to be a very strong year. Our group (event) pace was ahead so our conventions were ahead, and we were looking forward to a very, very strong year.
“Unfortunately, we thought COVID was going to be a one-month, two-month issue — at the worst case, three months — but, obviously, it’s lingered much longer than that, and that impact is going to be at least a nine-month issue.”
The 404-room hotel also suffered when airlines at Myrtle Beach International Airport cancelled their flights. The hotel houses airline crews on an annual basis through contracts the hotel has with the airlines.
The board that provides oversight to the hotel's management company met in late August, which was the first time since March. Board members learned Hinde and her team mitigated the loss by putting 121 of its 135 employees on furlough almost immediately, freezing all open positions and reversing any pending offers, while also reaching out to all vendors to stop service or reduce expenses.
The hotel eventually laid off the furloughed workers, including the banquet manager, banquet coordinator and sales manager until January.
The total labor savings are expected to reach $967,814, and the direct-expense savings, such as utilities, food and beverage and more, will be around $775,000.
In 2015, the city was issued a $16.4 million tax-exempt revenue bond for the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority. The bond was to refinance a 2001 hotel development project at the center, which saved 135 jobs.
The hotel’s royalty fees to Marriott are based on bonds. Usually royalty fees are based on percent of revenue, Hinde said. It posed a problem when the fees for April were $52,000 — an amount the hotel didn’t make in revenue.
Hinde said Marriott agreed to defer the payments through a four-year period in which they can pay it back with no interest.
“I think it’s a smart thing to do,” she said. “There’s nothing to lose with it.”
The hotel saved an additional $76,000 in a reduction of marketing fees and additional fixed fees.
“Marriott has been a very good partner during this process. Marriott had to scale back significantly at the corporate level," Hinde said. "They knew that the hotels were all going to be suffering, and they immediately started reducing some of their fees that are fixed fees that come to the hotel. They relaxed some of our standards so some of the hotels could try to run as profitably as they can knowing that they were going to be running at such low levels.”
The reduction in staff has prompted the remaining staff, including Hinde, to take on some tasks they don’t usually perform like cleaning and stripping rooms, as well as working the front desk.
“It’s great for everybody to experience what our associates go through,” Hinde said. “It gives you a new appreciation of their work duties and what we ask of them. And it brings us closer as a team because we’re all in this together. That’s been the slogan for COVID and truly has been the case.”
As for the future, Hinde said a report from travel data company STR and consultant Tourism Economics show that hotel demand throughout the nation won’t see a full recovery until 2023.
The firms recently said they expect average hotel occupancy of 40 percent this year, slowly climbing to 52 percent in 2021, which is down from 66 percent in 2019.
So far, the Sheraton has seen an occupancy rate of 33.4 percent, based on a three-month trend from May to July. That compares to a 52.2 percent occupancy rate within the Myrtle Beach market.
Hinde’s staff has contacted all groups that have contracts through the year to touch base and field any concerns. She said the hotel has re-booked 80 percent of the groups for a future year.
“Our booking window for groups is anywhere between 18 months out to 36 months out,” Hinde said. “Some of those big repeat conferences, they’re already signed through 2022, so now we’re working with them on 2023, 2024, even 2025 to secure future contract dates.
“The future will be bright.”