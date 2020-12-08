'She gets things done': Marilyn Hemingway is a force to be reckoned with in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — From the halls of Winyah High School to starting the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce, Marilyn Hemingway has a track record of being a leader through community activism and being a voice for the Gullah community.
She has worked in recent years to help Gullah business owners pave the path to creating successful businesses, but her efforts of involvement with the local community began at a young age, much thanks to her parents.
“I’m definitely Gullah Geechee from the coast,” Hemingway said.
Hemingway is one of a number of influential women along the Grand Strand. According to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, of its 700 members, there are about seven members who are women in roles of leadership, like CEOs and presidents.
In the Myrtle Beach area, there are about 124 business-owned female investors, according to the Myrtle Beach area Chamber of Commerce.
Hemingway, 55, is a native of Georgetown, though she was born at the Myrtle Beach Air Force base during her father’s stint in the military and lived in Guam as a child before finishing high school in Georgetown. She is a 1983 graduate of Winyah High and a 1987 graduate of the University of South Carolina.
The youngest of four, Hemingway is the daughter of the late Peter Hemingway, former president of the local NAACP chapter, and the late Mattie Hemingway, a librarian and church organist.
She gives the credit to her parents for encouraging and inspiring her to be involved in making a positive change in the community. From seeing her father meet with politicians like Congressman Jim Clyburn and traveling to churches around the county as her mother played the organ, Hemingway was introduced to community outreach at a young age. She remembers holding politicians’ signs up for a small allowance as a girl to help her father, who was instrumental in helping black politicians become elected. And she will never forget growing up in one of the only neighborhoods in Georgetown developed by a black family, Virginia Heights, where she resides now.
“I’m very protective of this neighborhood. It’s very historical,” she said. “This was a really cool neighborhood to grow up in. This truly is family.”
Hemingway returned to the Georgetown area about a decade ago after traveling around the United States for various jobs, including working for Bell South and also working to manage campaigns. She now runs the Gullah GeeChee Chamber of Commerce as the CEO and president, the Hemingway Group, which she does political consulting through, the Gullah Geechee Foundation and the Gullah Geechee Leadership Group.
The chamber, a registered LLC with South Carolina, isn’t like the typical chamber — it’s an organization Hemingway uses to help African American business owners register their businesses through the S.C. Secretary of State and raise awareness of businesses within the Gullah community.
“She is a visionary,” said Erin Pate, a friend of Hemingway’s who serves on the Gullah Geechee Foundation board. “She’s always got several projects that she’s dreaming about, ways that she can make a difference in the world, ways that she can advocate and expand opportunities for the Gullah Geechee community.”
Pate said Hemingway is willing to stand up and speak truth to power, and her strengths are in communicating and her work ethic.
“She never seems to get tired,” Pate said. “She doesn’t let barriers stop her from pushing forward.”
NAACP member and local author Steven Williams said Hemingway’s roots run very deep in Georgetown.
“Her family is one of the stable, noted black families here in Georgetown,” he said.
Williams said Hemingway means what she says and says what she means.
“What I’ve always liked about her is that she is … let's just call it ambitious, she’s grounded,” he said. “She’s probably the busiest woman I know in Georgetown, but she gets things done.”
In addition to helping business owners, Hemingway also has an interest in the environment, and most recently was a 2020 Green Tie honoree and winner of the Harriet Keyserling Conservation Advocacy Award. She is a member of the local NAACP chapter.
Hemingway said she loves who she is — and in turn, she loves her community.
“The joy, the sorrow, the communal spirit, the trauma, our familial ties, our connection to the land and water — all that make us who we are,” said Hemingway,the 2nd Vice President of local NAACP chapter and SC State Conference Environmental, Energy and Climate Justice Co-chair. “I was also raised in a family that deeply connected to the church and engaged within the community who believed you gave back to your community with your gifts.”
Through all of her work in the community, traveling and careers, she has one mission: to make the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce her lasting legacy.