Sen. Graham requested $12M for I-73; South Carolina officials agree, but activists don't

MYRTLE BEACH — Conversations surrounding I-73 have been happening since 1993, and on June 29, Sen. Lindsay Graham stated he is requesting $12 million in federal funding for the I-73 project.

The proposed interstate would connect Myrtle Beach to I-95, which runs from Miami to Canada as the main interstate up the eastern seaboard.

While the money has been requested, it will now have to be approved by federal officials and President Joe Biden. If approved for a right-of-way acquisition, Horry County officials and the South Carolina Department of Transportation would then purchase the land.

I-73 has brought debate on both sides, weighing options between economic growth versus environmental concerns.

Proponents of the environment like the Coastal Conservation League are pushing to improve S.C. 38 and U.S. 501 instead. They believe the proposed interstate would impact or destroy more than 350 acres of wetlands and 22 miles of streams.

But government officials like Graham believe I-73 is vital to the Grand Strand's rapid growth, as Horry County's population is expected to be close to half a million by the year 2030.

“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” said Graham. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

Graham added the estimated cost of right-of-way acquisition is $15 million, but it requires a 20 percent non-federal match, which would leave local and state officials responsible for the remaining $3 million.

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner applauded Graham's step to push for money for I-73, and hopes Graham is able to achieve it.

If the federal and state government are willing to put in their share, then Gardner said Horry County is, as well.

While the county doesn't have money allocated exactly for I-73, Gardner said there is money in the budget for roads which could be allocated for the interstate.

"Horry County is in favor of I-73," Gardner said.

Alan Hancock, Coastal Conservation League communication director, said the organization supports improving existing highways rather than cutting through wetlands and family farms.

“Certainly South Carolina has better ways to spend $12 million than on a down payment for a new and unnecessary $2 billion road from I-95 to Aynor," Hancock said in a statement.

But officials like U.S. Rep. Tom Rice have expressed their support of I-73 for years, adding I-73 would bring economic growth to some of South Carolina's most impoverished counties like Marlboro, Dillon, and Marion counties.

According to census data, Marlboro, Dillion and Marion counties all have poverty rates close to or over 25 percent. Comparatively, Horry County's poverty rate is 12.7 percent.

"This interstate, there's nothing I can do that would be more important," Rice said. "That would give more opportunity and hope to the people who live in the 7th district — and get this road done."

The 7th district, Rice's district, encompasses Chesterfield, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marlboro, Darlington and Marion counties and parts of Florence county.

A study back in 2017 reported the costs for the state’s portion of I-73 could range from about $2.8 billion if built in 2017 to $3.4 billion if construction was delayed until 2025.

But according to SCDOT's website on the project, the cost estimates range between $1 billion and $2 billion.

While Graham's request wouldn't cover the entire cost of I-73, he said the money could help move the project forward.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune agreed, expressing support for I-73 in a statement.

"This is great news for our area," Bethune said. "Having the support of Senator Graham for I-73 will go a long way in our efforts to develop a funding plan to move this important and much-needed project forward."