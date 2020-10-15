Second victim dies in Allen's Food Market shooting; one man arrested for accessory

MYRTLE BEACH — A second man has died as a result of an early morning shooting at Allen’s Food Market, while the Myrtle Beach Police Department announced one arrest had been made late Thursday night.
Antonio Woods died of his injuries sustained in the Monday morning attack, joining Darius Hemingway of Myrtle Beach as victims of the attack.
According to sources, there is a third victim fighting for their life.
Samuel Alexander Frye, 21, was arrested as an accessory after the fact of felony or murder in connection to the shooting.
Frye is active duty Air Force stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.