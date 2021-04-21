SCHSL sets dates, times for football championships; approves changes for other sports

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee met in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21 and decided on times and dates for football state championships next season.

Football state championship games will now be held over three days from Thursday through Saturday instead of just Friday and Saturday and will be held at one venue instead of two.

The 4A state championship will be played on that Thursday at 7 p.m., 2A will be at 2 p.m. on a Friday, 3A will be at 7 p.m. on a Friday, 1A will be at noon on Saturday and 5A will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The classes will alternate times and days each year, and the location is still to be determined.

The SCHSL also passed a proposal to move the Upper and Lower State championship games for basketball back to two sites and championship games to one site with flexibility to adjust the former to neutral sites.

Patrons at state championship games for any sport must now have a separate ticket for each classification event instead of buying one ticket for the full day’s slate like in the past.

The committee also decided to extend baseball, softball and track and field to eight weeks in the regular season instead of seven and passed a proposal that all sports will be allowed to have two scrimmages and one jamboree.

The SCHSL also voted to increase the amount of qualifiers for track and field and cross country from 12 to 16 and each classification can determine if they want to use one site or two for qualifiers.

Regarding volleyball, the committee voted to allow teams to continue to remain on the same side during matches, which was put into effect last season.

The committee also discussed having three factors for realignment, including 80 percent enrollment, 10 percent location and 10 percent economic score, but this discussion was tabled and will be voted on at a later date.

Playoffs for spring sports are already underway, with lacrosse kicking it off on April 19.

The playoffs/qualifiers for the rest of the spring sports will begin as follows: boys tennis on April 28, soccer on May 3, boys golf on May 10, baseball and softball on May 15 and track and field varies by region.