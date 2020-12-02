SC Supreme Court tells Horry County, Myrtle Beach to keep working on settlement deal

CONWAY — The hospitality fee lawsuit likely isn’t over after a ruling from the South Carolina Supreme Court ordering Myrtle Beach and Horry County to continue working toward a complete agreement.

According to the Wednesday morning ruling, a settlement agreement — like the one the two governments approved “in-principle” earlier this year — requires consent from both parties on all terms of that agreement. While Myrtle Beach and Horry County came close to agreeing on a settlement deal, they couldn’t agree on how to use the residual funds from the fee.

“Settlement is a voluntary matter between the parties and can reach far beyond the powers of the courts,” according to the court ruling. “Because a settlement agreement creates an enforceable contract, the parties must agree on all of the material terms.”

Myrtle Beach and Horry County will need to figure out the residual fund issue on their own and take a settlement agreement back to the circuit court for approval.

In March 2019, the city of Myrtle Beach sued Horry County over a 1.5 percent fee on hospitality services collected by the county in both the unincorporated areas and the municipalities. The fee essentially started as a road building fund with an expiration date, but in 2018 Horry County repurposed it to pay for I-73 and public safety expenses for an indefinite amount of time.

The city claimed it did not consent to the fees' new uses and extended lifetime, and sued the county in what it claimed to be in an effort to protect its taxpayers. What resulted was months of court hearings, filings and mediation as the two governments couldn’t come to terms.

Over the summer, the two governments reached a settlement agreement “in-principle” that allowed Horry County to continue collecting the fee, but all municipalities would be given the revenue generated within their borders.

As a part of the agreement, Myrtle Beach stood to gain $11 million in fee revenue from the agreement. While all municipalities benefit, Myrtle Beach got the most money out of the agreement. Horry County can continue collecting the fee in unincorporated areas outside municipal borders.

The agreement left the matter of if $9 million from the fee could be paid to the bar association as a result of the lawsuit. Myrtle Beach claimed paying the association was essentially required given the type of lawsuit, but Horry County vehemently disagreed.

Circuit Court Judge William Seals Jr. approved a settlement of the lawsuit that gave the municipalities their share of the revenue. He sided with the county that no money from the fee should go to the bar association. Myrtle Beach then appealed the ruling to the S.C. Supreme Court, claiming law requires them to give money to the bar association. Notably, the money wouldn’t be going to Myrtle Beach’s own attorneys.

The S.C. Supreme Court denied to decide on the matter, but said the settlement agreement couldn’t be valid unless both sides agree to all of the terms. It also reversed the lower court decision to certify the agreement.

Many of the municipalities have voted on ordinances already enacting some of the tenants of that settlement agreement. Myrtle Beach took the first steps on Tuesday, but a second reading is still required before those changes become law. Likely the second vote will not happen until the agreement is official.

Myrtle Beach and Horry County governments did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.