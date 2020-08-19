SC Supreme Court hears Horry County, Myrtle Beach hospitality fee arguments after major delays

Horry County and Myrtle Beach got their day in front of the South Carolina Supreme Court after months of coronavirus-related delays.

The hearing, originally scheduled for March, was held virtually Wednesday morning.

At a base level, the Supreme Court is considering reversing or upholding a temporary order issued last year allowing the municipalities to collect the 1.5 percent hospitality fee until the lawsuit was ultimately settled.

In March 2019, Myrtle Beach sued the county over the collection of the fee on accommodations and other hospitality services. While the lawsuit is ongoing, Circuit Court Judge William Seals ordered a temporary injunction in the summer of 2019 that Myrtle Beach could collect the fee until the matter was resolved.

Horry County appealed that order which led to Wednesday’s hearing more than a year after it was filed, and the county’s legal representation said the issue in front of the court was about who had the power to collect the fee.

“Every case has a theme,” said Horry County’s legal representative Jim Gilliam. “This case is about power.”

Myrtle Beach’s legal representative John Hoefer said the lawsuit is about an overreach of power as the county is meddling in municipal affairs. He does not believe the county has a strong enough legal argument to overturn the injunction.

“I would argue quite clearly the county has failed to demonstrate that Judge Seals' injunction was clearly erroneous and his order ought to be affirmed for that reason,” said Hoefer.

The Supreme Court will likely not issue an opinion on the matter Wednesday, but the hearing gave both governments a chance to make their case in front of the Supreme Court.

How it all started

The lawsuit over whether the county can collect the 1.5 percent hospitality fee within municipal borders began in March 2019.

Myrtle Beach claimed in the lawsuit that it and the other municipalities within Horry County did not consent to the fee as it was being used.

The hospitality fee was implemented in 1997 as a way to use tourist dollars to build roads and infrastructure improvements. It was set to expire in 2017, but county leaders extended its lifetime indefinitely. Since it is levied against people lodging in Horry County, it must be used to benefit tourism.

In 2018, Horry County Council decided to split more than $40 million in fee revenue between building the local portion of I-73 and aiding public safety agencies.

Currently, Horry County does not have an interstate despite a decades-long attempt to construct one. The 2018 vote entered the county council into a contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to build a portion of the interstate within the county lines.

When the lawsuit began, county leaders said Myrtle Beach’s legal actions would kill the current attempt to build I-73. Myrtle Beach and municipal leaders responded that the lawsuit had nothing to do with I-73, rather it was an effort to protect their citizens’ and visitors’ interests.

This contract was canceled by Horry County Council in 2019, but could be brought back at any time.

A few months into the lawsuit, circuit court Judge William Seals Jr. issued a temporary ruling that Myrtle Beach could collect its share of the fee for the remainder of the lawsuit, but had to keep any revenue in escrow. Horry County appealed that ruling to the state supreme court claiming it violated the status quo.

In response, Seals ordered the two governments to undergo mediation and that lawsuit would be put to rest until after the higher court weighed in.

The two governments underwent more than 20 hours of mediation sessions during the summer and fall of 2019. In November, a settlement agreement was voted on and approved by Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Surfside Beach and Atlantic Beach.

It ultimately failed after Horry County made a change to the plans not approved by other governments and Conway and Loris also did not vote on the plan at all. The mediator declared an impasse at the beginning of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Supreme Court hearing from March to August. In July 2020, Myrtle Beach and Horry County leaders began meeting again to strike a deal ahead of the Aug. 19 hearing.

“Deadlines make decisions,” Gardner said last week.

Arguments

The lawyers mostly cited legal precedents and state laws to bolster their case for who should be able to collect the fee.

Horry County’s argument focused on a grandfather clause that allowed the 1.5 percent fee to exist despite changes to state law, adding that Myrtle Beach citizens have representation on Horry County Council that could change the fee if there was popular demand and the fee did not need consent from the municipalities to be extended.

Gilliam also argued the temporary injunction order from Seals violated the status quo and could threaten millions of dollars potentially collected from the fee.

“The only reason an injunction should be issued is to preserve the status quo,” Gilliam said. “On the matter of security, as we’re sitting here today, there are seven and a half million (dollars) that are unsecured ... we would submit that is a significant amount of exposure.”

Myrtle Beach argued that the city is a distinct legal entity that did not consent to the hospitality fee being extended, the fee no longer has a specific and distinct purpose, and that the city should be allowed to collect the fee for the remainder of the lawsuit raising a legitimate complaint about how the fee was collected in the past.

“Here we are talking about overreach by the county into the affairs of the municipality,” Hoefer said. “Essentially, the county is telling you that they can keep violating the law until the voters do something about it. That essentially says we don’t need a judiciary.”

Supreme Court justices asked questions of both sides, but Justice John Kittredge pushed on some of Horry County’s arguments, including if the fee was a “universal service charge” or a tax.

"You go back and forth, but which is it? Are you contending this is a uniform service charge, or is it a tax?” Kittredge asked.

The relevant state law changes depending on how the hospitality fee is categorized. For example, revenue from a service charge must be used to benefit those who paid in a way that is distinct from a tax that everyone must pay. He also argued that the original purpose for the fee — to pay for the RIDE road building projects — no longer exists, implying the fee might not be needed any more.

“It’s not like the voters can stop this. It is a matter of statutory construction,” he said.

Gilliam responded that it is a service charge, and that the laws the county cited all relate to the hospitality fee. He also argued that the state legislature gives Horry County the ability to change its own ordinances without the consent of another government.

“Horry County has the power to amend the ordinance ... to change the hospitality fee,” Gilliam said. “Those words matter.”

He added that the county wanted to use the hospitality fee for I-73, a specific infrastructure project that would benefit the whole Grand Strand, but said Wednesday's issue was about the collection of the fee and not a specific project.

Is there a settlement?

The night before the hearing, Myrtle Beach and Horry County leaders met behind closed doors to consider a proposed settlement that would end the lawsuit outside of court.

Both councils approved the settlement “in principle” but could not agree on all of the details. Horry County said it would not approve a plan that gives revenue from the hospitality fee to paying legal fees.

Both governments are submitting proposed settlements to Judge Seals who can either pick a plan or reject both. Details of the settlement are not public at this point, but last night Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the settlement doesn’t deal with I-73.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty asked both attorneys if a settlement was likely and what that meant for what the court must decide.

“This is a complicated case and requires a lot of time for the court,” Beatty asked.

Gillian said previous attempts to settle the matter failed, so it is still important for the supreme court hearing to continue despite the previous night’s votes.

“Both parties have worked diligently toward a settlement, but, as we are sitting here today, there is not a settlement,” he said. “From a historical context, I would tell the court we’ve been close before.”

Hoefer replied that his client is hopeful the settlement will move forward and get all the required approvals, but said it is ultimately hard to tell where the settlement will land.

Especially, since all other municipalities will have to approve a settlement agreement before it’s finalized.

“If we reach that point, we will certainly advise the court,” Hoefer said.