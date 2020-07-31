You are the owner of this article.
SC superintendent approves Georgetown County School District's reopening plans

Georgetown County School Board (copy)
The South Carolina Department of Education has approved Georgetown County School District's reopening plans. Richard Caines/South Strand News

Georgetown County School District's plans to reopen amid the coronavirus were approved by the South Carolina Department of Education superintendent on Friday.

The school district previously announced two options for students that included a remote to prime option and a virtual program where students are asked to commit to a semester of online learning.

"I am delighted the superintendent approved Georgetown's very thorough and well thought out reopening plan," said board chairman Jim Dumm. "The superintendent and all of us must continue to be flexible and amenable to changes in the plan. COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc."

State superintendent Molly Spearman also approved 35 other school districts' plans Friday, including Charleston County, Richland County and Spartanburg area schools.

