SC Department of Education approves HCS reopening plan under one condition

The S.C. Department of Education approved Horry County Schools reopening plan Monday, contingent upon the district reworking its plan that reevaluates the in-person option every two weeks, according to the letter from the state agency.

HCS unanimously approved its reopening plan during a special meeting on Aug. 4.

HCS Board Chairman Ken Richardson said the minor change suggested by state school Superintendent Molly Spearman will further improve the HCS plan.

“What we have said all along is that we are going to look at the data once a week,” he said. “It actually works out a little better. My plan from the very beginning is to send the safest plan to Columbia and that’s what I did.”

Richardson said the update to the plan will give parents extra time to make arrangements for child care, instead of one week in advance.

Horry County Schools plans to begin the academic year Sept. 8, ending the year June 16, according to the district’s calendar. The district is offering two types of options for returning to school.

Instructional Option 1 includes in-person instruction based on the severity of the coronavirus in the county. HCS plans to determine if the first days of school will be virtual or in person based on the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s disease activity report on Aug. 31. Low spread will be five days a week of face-to-face instruction, medium spread is hybrid learning with three days of distance learning and two days of face-to-face learning, and high spread is five days of virtual learning.

The Education Department is asking the district to tweak its Instructional Option 1 that reevaluates if students will return to in-person instruction option, whether it is full-time face-to-face or the hybrid option, every two weeks, starting with HCS's official start date.

Instructional Option 2 allows students to return to school exclusively online through HCS Virtual and have through Aug. 10 to sign up through HCS’s online form. The K-12 program requires a semester-long commitment.