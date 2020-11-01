SC actor lands first role as a leading man in an upcoming Christmas rom-com

Christmas in Carolina, an upcoming holiday romantic comedy set in South Carolina, wrapped up production mere months before the COVID-19 pandemic likely would have made completing the project impossible.

The movie itself, releasing Nov. 1 on Roku, is the classic working woman who falls in love with a charismatic man during the holiday season. The movie is set in the Palmetto State. Cast members included Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams who played Eddie and Laura Winslow in the 1990s sitcom Family Matters.

But the leading male character, Wesley Saxon, is played by David Rowell, a Florence-area native, who stepped onto the set as a relative acting novice for such a meaty role. He knew that for a Christmas romance movie to work, the male lead has to convince the audience he is a suave romantic.

With no major acting experience in the past, Rowell faced a steep learning curve if he wanted to make the role special. From the moment he was cast, he was determined to make his mark on the film and to stand out even among seasoned actors.

“I wanted to nail it. I wanted to do it justice. I wanted to make people believe this character is everything that you could imagine and more,” Rowell said.

Rowell’s friend Jalisa Washington knew him back in high school when Rowell was the basketball star of Marion High School. Even back then, Rowell was kind, caring and Washington also believed he was destined for great things.

“He loved basketball. He was the NBA kid. But he always had this really dramatic and exciting personality,” Washington said.

The two are from Marion, a small town just between the city of Florence and the Horry County line. Washington said the town is abuzz for the movie’s release and to see a local alongside members of the Family Matters cast.

Already, the online trailer has thousands of views with comments from Rowell’s hometown and from fans of the Family Matters show. The movie will premiere on Roku but will likely appear on other streaming services at a later time.

“This is big. He is the guy people want to take pictures with. This is big, especially where we come from. People don’t go on to become actors,” Washington said. “So he is the guy the community is super excited about ... he has so much support and his fan base has grown.”

Director Peggy Williams cast Rowell for the film. To Williams, a Christmas movie needs to make people feel warm, even during challenging times like 2020. Rowell’s southern politeness and charm were clearly on display during the audition.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

But she had to question, was Rowell up for the challenge?

“At first, I was like, 'OK he’s cute.' My big reservation was ‘has he ever played a lead role before?'” Williams said. “You find people who are always interested in the visual aspects of it but don’t know the hard work it takes ... so it was like, are we ready to take that chance?”

Despite being new to acting, with only some acting classes under his belt, Rowell learned all of his lines well in advance of filming, making the production side of the movie easier for Williams and her team to create in a timely manner. Editing work lasted into 2020.

“It was the grace of God,” Williams said. “It was like, 'Wow, if we waited another month ... we couldn’t have gotten it done.' It wouldn’t have happened.

In addition, the cast got along well and the chemistry came across on camera. Williams said the staff spent a lot of time together, and by the end, the actors called her “auntie” and her husband “uncle.” The movie films in Florence, Columbia and elsewhere in the state. The cast also took a trip to Myrtle Beach.

The professionalism and dedication to the craft is why the movie was completed before the pandemic upended the movie industry. Production began in March of 2019 and wrapped up by December of last year.

“He really worked hard, he really did,” Williams said. “When we went to shooting the movie everyone knew their lines so we didn’t need to do multiple takes ... it was basically really structured to where we didn’t need to waste a lot of time."

Being around veteran actors like McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams -- who portrayed siblings once again like they did during Family Matters -- was at first intimidating for Rowell, but he found the entire cast to be incredibly welcoming. Rowell also drew on Will Smith’s performances as inspiration for the role.

“It’s really fun, it’s exciting and charming. Then I tried to cultivate those things into scenes that required heavy emotions,” Rowell said. “I learned so much from the cast because someone of them had been at it for 30 years.”

Ultimately, Rowell hopes this film is a moment of calm and happiness for viewers as they continue to struggle through the pandemic and difficult times. Christmas is a season of kindness and cheer, and to him this movie will delight audiences who see it.

And since it is set in South Carolina, Rowell really hopes the community finds the film to be an honest and enjoyable portrayal of the area.

“People want something warm, bright and inviting. And what better than a small Family Matters reunion coming along to brighten your day,” Rowell said. “I think this is exactly what we need going into the holidays and something we can all be proud of as South Carolina natives.”