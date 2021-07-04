SC 90 residents asking for a moratorium on growth until infrastructure issues addressed

CONWAY — Traffic has more than doubled along S.C. 90 in the last five years, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Along with traffic concerns, S.C. 90 resident Amelia Wood and many other residents have expressed concern regarding public safety, stormwater management and infrastructure along the highway.

This caused another resident Tammy Baker to create a petition asking for a temporary moratorium on development along the highway.

The petition, which as of July 3 has 448 signatures, asks Horry County Council to address issues like the safety of S.C. 90, flooding, and the lack of nearby fire stations before allowing additional development and rezoning.

Along a portion of S.C. 90, traffic has gone from about 6,600 cars a day in 2015 to 14,400 vehicles in 2020. Additionally, the highway's road capacity is at 80 to 85 percent, meaning the road could soon reach its limit of what it is designed to handle.

Since the explosion in traffic, there haven't been many improvements to S.C. 90, but there's been more development.

Horry County Council has only rezoned one development around the highway this year, 144 single-family homes by G3 Engineering, but more could be on the way.

The county's planning commission is set to hear a rezoning request by Great Southern Homes to build 121 single-family homes off of S.C. 90 and Bear Bluff Road. Planning and Zoning Commission will meet July 8 to discuss the request.

"Horry County must stop playing Russian Roulette with the lives of Highway 90 citizens," the petition states.

Along the majorly developed parts of S.C. 90, there are two fire stations: Station 43, near Lee Landing Circle and Station 12 near Old Highway 90.

But residents have said the fire stations near them are volunteer-based, which means nearby firefighters might not be readily available when a call comes in.

According to its website, Horry County Fire and Rescue consists of more than 350 full-time staff and more than 250 volunteers.

The approval of the county's new budget will add additional firefighters to the county, though it is unclear if they will be placed near S.C. 90.

Wood has lived near S.C. 90 for 35 years, and the area has changed quite a bit throughout her time. Wood and her husband moved to the area to get further away from flooding concerns, as their home is already high above the ground before it was ever required.

During Hurricane Florence, Wood remembers her neighborhood was surrounded by water, with many of the ways out of the area blocked because of flooding.

"There was no way to get in or out for days," Wood recalled.

Residents along with the county will be hosting a community meeting to discuss S.C. 90 at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church located at 4619 S.C. 90.