Riverboat royalty and a new Hilton top new Myrtle Beach region businesses in October

Several Myrtle Beach area projects in the works since before the pandemic are now appearing on the new business radar for October.

Myrtle Beach

Homewood Suites By Hilton Myrtle Beach, Coastal Grand Mall opened its doors at 302 Seaboard Street, at the corner of Seaboard Street and Harrelson Boulevard. The hotel’s 105 suites are nestled between Coastal Grand Mall and the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The Homewood features complimentary airport shuttle, breakfast and evening socials for their guests.

The apartment-style suites have full kitchens and the property has an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and a 600-square-foot event space.

North Myrtle Beach

It’s time to move mountains at the beach.

Move Mountains Chiropractic opened its doors in October at 607 Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. The office is owned by Pam Voss, a 2015 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida.

The business touts that Dr. Pam will “focus on the whole person and correcting the root cause of your pain and other health concerns.”

As for the name, Move Mountains helps people “move the mountains standing in their way, because we all have mountains to climb,” according to its website.

Riverboat royalty has made it back to the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Riverboat Queen is a 70-foot authentic wooden river boat that will be cruising the waterway for scenic day and sunset evening tours. It can accommodate up to 125 people for public and private charters.

Plans include themed seasonal tours, as well, and the business said it can accommodate catering needs. The new business is located at 2501 Bridgeview Court, North Myrtle Beach. It can be reached at (843) 390-2017.

The Barefoot Princess was grounded in 2018 after sailing the Intracoastal for more than six years, mostly because of growth at Barefoot Landing.

Both the Queen and the Princess, though similarly named, do not appear to be associated with each other, according to U.S. Coast Guard records.

Pawleys Island

The South End Bistro opened in Pawleys Island in October, and seemingly right on time. It opened at 8151 Ocean Highway, and features live music, eclectic eats, like PB&J wings and craft beer. Patrons also have the option to eat outside.

Hours are 4-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Saturday brunch hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

Know of a business opening or closing? Email me at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com or call (843) 834-0419.