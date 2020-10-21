Retrial of Gary Wayne Bennett begins with first day of testimony

CONWAY — After one and a half days of jury selection, the retrial of Gary Wayne Bennett, charged in connection with the May 23, 2000, death of Eva Marie Martin, began Tuesday afternoon with opening statements and testimony from the state’s first four called witnesses.
State’s opening statement
In its opening statement, the prosecution stated that Martin was an assistant manager at the Taco Bell in Surfside Beach at the time of her death. Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter told the jury that Bennett, the defendant, was an employee of a local pest control company at that time and would allegedly take personal property from clients while servicing units along with former co-defendant Andrew Lindsay, who served 12 years in prison in exchange for testifying against Bennett in another trial.
The state added that Martin would go out after work and “sing karaoke” with Bennett, Bennett’s girlfriend and Lindsay. Walter said that in the weeks leading up to Martin’s death, Bennett became “obsessed” with taking money from the Taco Bell safe.
The state told the jury that Bennett, Lindsay and Lindsay’s wife made a copy of Martin’s work keys without her knowledge, but didn’t have the combination to the safe at the restaurant.
Walter said Martin refused to help the defendant when approached for the code.
“She did not want to be associated with that,” Walter said.
On the day of the alleged murder, Walter said that Lindsay was in Martin’s home and heard Bennett and Martin arguing in an adjacent room.
“Then, Andrew Lindsay hears things go quiet,” she said.
The jury was told that Lindsay went into Martin’s bedroom and saw Bennett standing over “Marie who is face down in the bed.” Walter said Lindsay called out to Martin to see if she would respond, turned her over, “just as blood gushes everywhere.”
Walter said while that was happening, Bennett was “madly throwing things around the bedroom,” so Lindsay left the trailer. She said that Bennett eventually came outside carrying a bag with a towel, knife and purse.
According to Walter, Bennett and Lindsay then left for a convenience store so Bennett could clean up because he had “bloody hands.”
Walter told the jury that there will be a lot of “red herrings” thrown their way, but it will be “crucial” to focus on what happened to Martin.
Defense’s opening statement
“Innocence covered up by incompetence and lies,” defense attorney Aimee Zmroczek said as she approached the jury box.
Zmroczek said that the state’s evidence is “not going to make sense.” Multiple times she referred to Andrew Lindsay as a “liar.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, Marie Martin did die in her trailer on May 23, 2000,” Zmroczek said, adding that Martin was a friend of Bennett.
“The only thing comparable to the tragedy of losing Marie Martin is convicting an innocent man of that crime.”
Zmroczek said Bennett has been waiting 20 years for the opportunity to show his innocence.
“Gary wasn’t there.”
A “few bad apples” in law enforcement ruined the investigation of Martin’s death, according to the defense. She made the claim of lost evidence and items such as boxcutters and scissors that were overlooked.
“We inherited a mess of an investigation,” she said. “We will fight to show you the evidence in this case — all of it. We will fight hard for Gary, but most importantly, we will fight hard for true justice for Marie.”
First witnesses
The first witness for the state was the roommate of Martin at the time of her death. The roommate found her body and said the ordeal has given her mental health problems along with a struggle from addiction.
The state on the first day also called in two former coworkers of Martin, along with an Horry County police officer who was one of the first to arrive on the scene of the crime.
Background
Police arrested Bennett in July 2000 and charged him with the murder of Martin, a friend of his girlfriend.
In 2002, Bennett pleaded guilty to burglary first degree and received a sentence of 18 years. In a separate offense, he was convicted of murder and received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Bennett's conviction was later overturned in an appeal of post-conviction relief after he said that his former defense attorney did not adequately represent him.