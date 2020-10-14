Restaurant, golf course among new businesses in the Myrtle Beach region in September

Princesses, a Par-3 golf course and beef jerky — only in Myrtle Beach can the three of those be mentioned in the same column, eh?

Those businesses and more highlight the businesses opened along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast in September.

Myrtle Beach

The Aero Club, located at the old Midway Par 3 across Kings Highway on the south end of the Myrtle Beach International Airport, was granted its business license in September and opened officially Oct. 2. The Midway Par 3 closed in 2017.

“We had to go in and get rid of the wrong type of grass and fertilize the correct types,” said Chip Smith, who is with Atlantic Golf Management. Atlantic Golf also owns Whispering Pines in Myrtle Beach, Brunswick Plantation in Calabash, N.C., and Cape Fear National in Leland, N.C. “We also brought in 60 dump truck loads of soil and built tee boxes. So they can hit off a mat or play off of regular tees.”

The course touts itself as a great place for beginners to learn the game, but also for avid golfers to “enjoy a relaxing round of challenging Par 3 golf holes,” according to the course’s Facebook page.

Atlantic Golf tilled all 18 greens and replaced them with Sunday Bermuda, a quality turf for golfing. Smith said tee markers with tabletops are at each hole, giving the yardage of each hole.

The inside of the pro shop honors the area’s roots of being located on the old Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, complete with wall decor and a large painting depicting a plane landing at the airport.

“We tried to honor the A-10 that was the last fighter jet that was flown as a squadron out of Myrtle Beach,” Smith said.

Other changes include offering clubs for all ages of golfers, both men and women. He said the course features 34 speakers, a putting green and more.

“We’ll maintain it more like a normal golf course,” Smith said.

The new course opens at 9 a.m. seven days a week. Smith said the course is closing at dark, as of now, as lights for the course get repaired, which should be by the end of October. That’s when the course will stay open until 10 p.m.

If you have children or brought young family members to Broadway at the Beach in recent years, you’ve undoubtedly noticed The Character Company’s princesses and comic book superheroes. Well, now the characters have an official home. The Storybook Experience is located inside Broadway at the Beach next to Margaritaville and Ripley's Aquarium. Through the summer months and holidays, the characters — including Elsa and Anna, Spiderman, Tinkerbell and more — will pay nightly visits to their newer location.

And for those of you heading out of Myrtle Beach on U.S. 501 and forgot to feed your beef jerky craving, have no fear. The Beef Jerky Experience opened at Tanger Outlets in Suite A125 at its U.S 501 location.

Beef Jerky Experience specializes in more than 100 varieties and sizes of premium jerky. It also includes exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk. The Beef Jerky Experience is more than jerky, too. Gourmet snacks, popcorn, candy, jellies, jams, sauces, and rubs are also available.

There were 107 business licenses issued to new and existing businesses in September in Myrtle Beach, which is down slightly from the 109 issued in September 2019.

North Myrtle Beach

If you’re in business, you have a new “partner in your back pocket.”

That’s the way Amanda Wolfe, owner of Growco Lab // a creative agency, thinks of her agency as she officially opened for business in September. Now Wolfe isn’t exactly new to the business problem-solving scene (in her words: “problem solving is my jam”). Some may recognize her from Barefoot Church in North Myrtle Beach, and Wolfe spent some time freelancing for businesses before officially filing for her own business license.

GrowCo Lab specializes in branding, design, web services and specific types of photography and videography projects for marketing or storytelling. Wolfe, who is the lead designer, storyteller and problem solver for GrowCo, said she believes in customizing all work for her clients.

“I don’t think that people who have put their heart and their soul in their brand want cookie-cutter and they don’t want to be a cookie-cutter business, either, she said, adding she’s worked with established business and brand new businesses to help them convey what sets them apart from their competition. “I think so much of that process does come down to an owner and getting to know their heartbeat because their industry or their work is an overflow of that.”

Wolfe made the decision to formulate the business during quarantine, and she said since then, there has been a rapid influx in a variety of projects — from traditional brick-and-mortar businesses to online businesses, as well.

“I feel it’s part of our role to connect their story with what they do,” Wolfe said. “When people are shopping and you’re new, it’s so important for people to hear what sets you apart and what you’re all about.”

In the rest of North Myrtle Beach for September, there were 81 total business licenses issued — 37 were in the rental unit/management company sector and 18 were listed as contractors. Those were the two highest industries for September in North Myrtle Beach.

Pawleys Island

Chefs Keith Estabrook and John Dabrowski opened LOCAL – Eat Drink Celebrate, a new restaurant in the Hammock Shops Village, at 10880 Ocean Highway.

The restaurant uses locally sourced food and ingredients on both the menu and behind the bar. LOCAL provides a diverse food menu — from snacks like boiled peanuts and popcorn to entrees like short ribs, fried oysters and crispy duck. And save room for dessert like the Skillet Cobbler, which is sauteed fresh fruit topped with a crumble and a house-made lattice pie shell, served with vanilla gelato.

Their bar is complete with a wide selection of signature cocktails, wine and locally brewed beer.

LOCAL also features a private event space for rent on the second floor of the restaurant.

Georgetown County

Southern Splendor, located at 4640 Hwy 17 Bypass South, Murrells Inlet, opened its doors Oct. 5. They are a specialty boutique featuring home decor, women’s clothing, jewelry and skin care products. Other items include metal art crafted in North Carolina, as well as other coastal tin art.

The following are recently opened businesses, according to the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce:

Georgetown Executive Center, 604 Front Street, Georgetown - Executive suite rental agency

Germain Dermatology, 56 Business Center Dr, Pawleys Island - Dermatologist

The following new businesses in Georgetown County do not list a physical address:

Data East Services

CSG Capital Partners of Janney Montgomery Scott

Veterans for Veterans

Mary Kay – Linda Marvin

Know of a business opening or closing? Email me at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com or call 843-834-0419.