Reports: Myrtle Beach Invitational may move to Orlando this winter

MSN.com cited a report Wednesday that showed the Myrtle Beach Invitational, scheduled for November, is moving to Orlando.

ESPN Events, the host of the invitational, told the Post and Courier it has yet to make a decision.

“ESPN Events continues to evaluate the next steps for our owned and operated events as conferences make decisions on their seasons," the company said in a statement.

"With the official vote on when the college basketball season will officially start scheduled later (Wednesday) by the NCAA Division I Council, the last reported news was the Council was being sent a recommendation of November 25th as the start date," the article states. "Given that comes three days after the Myrtle Beach Invite is currently scheduled to conclude, the Nebraska Cornhuskers schedule is in a bit of a limbo for their early season tournament."

The article said the Myrtle Beach Invitational is one of eight early-season events and tournaments that are being planned for Orlando, according to CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The invitational, which is in its third year and is scheduled for Nov. 19-22, is hosted at Coastal Carolina University. Spokesmen at the university referred all questions to ESPN Events.

Teams in the 2019 tournament included Villanova, Tennessee, Ohio and five more. Pittsburgh, Missouri and Nebraska are scheduled to join the 2020 field.

The move would mean the Myrtle Beach area, which has sustained financial black eyes this summer due to COVID-19 closures and media reports of Myrtle Beach being a "hot spot" to contract the virus, would be out an undetermined amount of direct-spend money from those visiting the area for the tournament.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said it would comment on the invitational following an official announcement from the NCAA.