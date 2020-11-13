Recent intense rains unlikely to bring significant river flooding to the Myrtle Beach area

Plenty of rain brought flashflood warnings to Horry and Georgetown counties on Thursday, flooding roads and yards well into the night.

But the heavy rains have passed from the Pee Dee region. And weather forecasts call for sunnier weather further up along the Little Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers’ watersheds. Still, the rivers will likely be in minor flood stages for the weekend, but now hopefully the water reaches the ocean quickly.

Both rivers feed into Winyah Bay in Georgetown where the water empties out into the ocean. River flooding differs from flash flooding because it involves a slower process of the river's depth rising over time when it isn't flowing into the ocean fast enough to keep the river within its banks.

Flash flooding happens quickly when water pools up from rain.

Neither river is expected to reach the moderate or major flood level in the coming days, according to projections from the National Weather Service.

Typically, the first two flood stages – action and minor – are warnings reminding property owners along waterways to be aware of potential damage due to flooding, according to the NWS website. Moderate flooding is when property owners can expect to see damage and waterway traffic may be limited. Major flooding is when widespread damage begins to occur.

As of Friday morning, the NWS observed the Waccamaw River near Conway at 10.93 feet deep, which puts it at the top of the action flood stage. Before the rains came, the river’s depth typically stayed between 8 and 9 feet deep. Current predictions show the river reaching 11.8 feet deep on Saturday, putting it in the minor flood stage category. Water will slowly drain out over the next few fays

“For the Waccamaw near Conway, the river will crest near or just under moderate flood stage Saturday with a slow fall below minor flood stage Monday night into early Tue morning. Potential impacts include: water will cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South Communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur. Do not drive through flood waters,” NWS Warning Coordinator Steven Pfaff said in an email.

The Little Pee Dee River sits at 7.71 feet at Galivants Ferry, putting it slightly below the action flood stage. By Wednesday it is expected to reach the minor flood stage at 9.8 feet deep where it’ll remain into next week.

“The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry will crest Wed or Thu of the upcoming week and potential impacts include: residential yards flooded in the Fork Retch community upstream of Galivants Ferry near the town of Nichols. In addition, swampland flooding becomes noticeable and natural boat landings will be flooded. Do not drive through flood waters,” Pfaff said in an email.

For historical context, the Waccamaw’s expected river depth for the coming days wouldn’t crack the top 50 historic crests the river has seen. The highest the river has reached was in 2018 over a week after Hurricane Florence at 21.6 feet well into the major flood category.

So while the rivers are rising and conditions could change, current predictions would imply no major damage should be expected at this time nor will a second flood come as more rain travels down from NC.

“The forecast isn't showing a secondary rise to flood stage as water comes down from NC. It looks like there was more rain in the Conway part of the basin than there was in the Longs and Freeland parts for the event. Coordination with the Southeast River Forecast Center indicates there is a secondary rise in the 5 to 10 day window but the river should remain below flood stage during that period,” NWS Hydrologist Rick Neuherz said in an email.

As water continues to filter out through Winyah Bay, the weather this weekend will be nice for fall activities with the expected high temperature mark not exceeding the mid-70s all weekend. The weather will be mostly sunny except for a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon.

On Friday night the weather could dip into the upper 40s to kick off the weekend. Yes, cold weather is returning, and yes, this news article will remind its audience that flu shots are exceedingly important this year as we enter the winter.

For Saturday, the temperature is expected to be in the upper 60s during the day, dropping down to the low 50s for the nighttime. Sunday will be the warmest day with a high in the mid-70s and a low of 50 degrees at night.

The NWS currently predicts a 20 percent chance of rain on Sunday.