Re-branding of Bojangles gives new look at many Grand Strand locations

The landscape along the Grand Strand may look a little different in the coming months as the famed North Carolina-based Bojangles relaunches its brand with a slightly different look, an exclusive new drink and its first ever celebrity voice.
The change, however, might not be enough for at least one Myrtle Beach resident and several “critics” online.
Bojangles, which has 13 locations in Horry and Georgetown counties, officials announced the change in early August, calling it “a more modern Bojangles fixated on its real Southern food and hospitality.”
"Bojangles evolved our logo to create more distinctiveness through an ownable, timeless design that leverages the colors it’s been known for over the last 40 (plus) years," said Hallie Dean, a spokeswoman for Bojangles. "The new logo was preferred by consumers who participated in focus groups. They said it strikes the perfect balance between incorporating Bojangles’ heritage and moving the imagery forward."
Basically, it took most of the shadowing away from the letters and removed the apostrophe above the “s.” Race fans will also recognize the voice behind the company’s slogan “It’s Bo Time!” as Dale Earnhardt Jr. becomes the company’s first-ever celebrity voice.
New packaging for the restaurant’s biscuit sandwiches and “Big Bo Box” family meals as well as updated menu boards and team uniforms “stay true to the restaurant’s roots while also being fresh and modern,” according to the company’s release.
Daniel Pasker, a Myrtle Beach resident with a marketing background, said he wasn’t a big fan of the change.
“I see the change as a ‘just noticeable difference’ as coined by the marketing world,” Pasker said. “I feel like they’re trying to modernize without confusing or discomforting their current customer base and wouldn’t be surprised if they roll out more change.
“Personally I don’t think it’s enough.”
Folks on Twitter weren’t too keen on the changes, either.
“Bojangles new logo looks like they forgot the seasoning on my fries again,” wrote Jordan Cooke.
Nina Wilder wrote, “It finally happened. The cursèd minimalist design aesthetic finally came for Bojangles.”
Bojangles also has exclusive rights to serve Mountain Dew Southern Shock at its restaurants, which has received better initial reviews than the logo change.
Dean said there are no plans to change the popular chicken, biscuits or sweet tea at its more than 700 restaurants across 11 states.
"With this re-brand, Bojangles wants to remind current fans and let new fans know: we are all about our real recipes made the real way (no microwaves) that lead to bold, full-flavored Southern menu items," dean wrote.
Just don’t plan to see Pasker there anytime soon.
“The re-branding had the potential for me to retry it, but is too similar so I feel nothing internally/food wise will have changed,” Pasker said.