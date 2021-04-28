You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty, receives probation in Florence assault of teen girl

FLORENCE — Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to 18 months probation on April 28 after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery in an incident involving a teenage girl at a Florence hotel.

The hearing for the musician — known legally as Bill Kapri — attracted heavy media and police presence as well as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who planned to testify for his friend but left before the hearing started.

Lamar Jackson
Buy Now

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and friend of Kodak Black Lamar Jackson leaves a Florence County courtroom on April 28. Richard Caines/Staff

About 20 fans stood outside the Florence courthouse to catch a glimpse of the rapper.

Kapri was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in an incident that took place at a Florence hotel in February 2016 while the rapper was in town to perform at a nightclub.

Rapper Kodak Black
Buy Now

Rapper Kodak Black arrives for his court appearance at a Florence courthouse Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Kapri was accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged girl from Richland County, according to a police report. Kapri allegedly forced the girl onto a bed and later the floor as the victim repeatedly told him “no and to stop," the warrant said. He was accused of biting the victim on her neck and breast.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office became involved after the girl reported the crime to her school nurse.

In December 2016, Kapri posted a $100,000 bond and was indicted five months later. A trial was scheduled for April 2019 but later postponed.

Kodak Black had a prior federal weapons conviction commuted by Donald Trump on his last day as president Jan. 20.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News