Public safety is understaffed in Horry County. A new tax increase might fix that.

CONWAY — Horry County's taxes are rising, and hopefully, they will fund the county's public safety concerns.

Under the county's new $572 million budget, Horry County residents' fees and taxes will rise by $105.80 per household for homes valued at $200,000.

The $7.6 million raise in tax collections will fund three things specifically: waste management, public safety growth and the new Longs Fire Station. Property taxes will be $60.90 of the total increase for homes valued at $200,000.

The last time council raised taxes significantly was in 2016, a $7.2 million increase in collections.

Councilmembers made it clear they did not want to increase taxes, but they felt there wasn't any other choice.

The county's population expects to be close to half a million by the year 2030. As growth continues throughout the area, public safety and a lack of it are major concerns for county officials.

"We're short people in 911, are we not?" Councilmember Gary Loftus asked.

"Yes," Assistant County Administrator Barry Spivey replied.

"We're short firemen, are we not?" Loftus asked.

"Yes," Spivey replied.

"We're short policemen, are we not?" Loftus asked.

"Yes," Spivey replied.

Under the new budget, the county will fund 78 new positions within public safety, including: 15 patrol officers, five court security officers, five correction officers, two police support, 10 telecommunicators, 21 first responders, two maintenance and 18 fire department positions.

Along with that, the new Longs Fire Station will receive 12 new firefighters and seven first responders.

Councilmember Bill Howard said he's not in favor of raising taxes, but then how to fund things comes into play.

"How are we going to pay these police officers, these firemen, these EMS workers, these public works people?" Howard asked. "If we don't raise taxes, we're not going to be able to maintain the services that we need to do."

The decision to pass the budget on June 15 did not come without concern. The budget passed 8-3, with Councilmembers Harold Worley, Johnny Gardner and Al Allen opposed; Councilmember Tyler Servant was not in attendance.

Worley made it clear he was not in favor of raising taxes due to the county receiving money from the hospitality fee lawsuit and federal government for COVID.

After settling the two-year-long hospitality lawsuit, Horry County received about $26 million. The county also received $34 million of a projected $69 million from the federal government due to the pandemic.

"We are talking about a tax increase. That is the craziest thing I've ever heard," Worley said.

Spivey said the county's staff does not recommend using the close to $100 million from outside sources to fund the budget.

The money from the hospitality lawsuit and the feds, Spivey explained, is one-time money, while property taxes are a yearly revenue. When the money from those sources runs out, the county is still left with the bill for increasing the county's budget.

"It is like me getting a tax refund ... I ended up going and buying a boat of which I've got a mortgage payment for the next 5 to 10 years," Spivey said to explain why the county doesn't recommend using one-time payments.

"Once that refund is gone, I've got to find another source to be able to fund it — which I don't have in place today."

During the June 1 council meeting, Spivey said tax increase could become an annual need as the county should consider adding 90 to 100 new positions every year from now on to maintain the projected growth.

Horry County would have to increase tax collections roughly $2.5-$3.5 million annually to maintain the increased level of service with these new budget changes.

"Nobody wants to hear that, I understand," Spivey said about tax increases.

Depending on where residents live, the tax increase could be less and rental properties and commercial businesses pay different rates.

Another increase includes a $45 jump in stormwater fees, rising from $44.40 to $89.40 per household. This only affects residents who live in unincorporated Horry County.

This the current property taxes for Horry County municipalities and how they will rise under the new budget:

Atlantic Beach $84.50 to $121.30, a 43 percent increase.

$84.50 to $121.30, a 43 percent increase. Aynor $60.80 to $97.60, a 60 percent increase.

$60.80 to $97.60, a 60 percent increase. Briarcliffe Acres $45 to $65, a 44 percent increase.

$45 to $65, a 44 percent increase. Conway $76 to $96, a 26 percent increase.

$76 to $96, a 26 percent increase. Loris $110.80 to $130.80, a 18 percent increase.

$110.80 to $130.80, a 18 percent increase. Myrtle Beach $78.90 to $98.90, a 25 percent increase.

$78.90 to $98.90, a 25 percent increase. North Myrtle Beach $45 to $65, a 44 percent increase.

$45 to $65, a 44 percent increase. Surfside $43 to $63, a 46 percent increase.

Council Chairman Gardner said that while he voted no on the county's budget, he believes the tax increase will solve public safety concerns.

"When I vote no on the tax increase, I'm not saying 'I'm not for public safety,' " Gardner said.

"I'm saying, 'I am,' but let's get the money somewhere else. But either way, the county is in better shape than they've been in, especially with this COVID thing because look at all that money."