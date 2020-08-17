Tuesday is Myrtle Beach’s special primary election to replace former Rep. Alan Clemmons

After just a short two-week campaign, two Republican candidates will square off for their party’s nomination for the District 107 seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Voters will choose from lawyer Case Brittain and former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride. No other candidates will be on the ballot for the special primary.

The seat became available after former State House Rep. Alan Clemmons suddenly resigned and dropped out of the election only weeks after the original June 9 partisan primary for the seat.

Brittain ran against Clemmons in that primary and chose to relaunch his campaign for Tuesday's election.

Horry County Elections Director Sandy Martin said despite this being a special election, the rules are basically the same.

Only registered voters living in District 107 will be allowed to cast a ballot. The district includes most of the city of Myrtle Beach. While it is a Republican primary, anyone can cast a vote in this election even if they didn’t vote the first time or are not a member of the party.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, Myrtlewood #3 precinct was combined Myrtlewood #1 precinct at Myrtle Beach Middle School.

Lake Park #2 precinct only has seven voters in the district and was combined with Jetport #1 at the Market Common area Myrtle Beach fire station.

All other precincts will vote in their normal locations.

Check SCvotes.org or call the Horry County elections office at 843-915-5440 to find more information on voting locations.

South Carolina requires voters to show official identification before they’re given a ballot. This can include a drivers license, a real ID, a photo voter identification card, a passport or military ID.

Those who arrive at their voting location without an ID can still cast a provisional ballot. For the vote to actually count, the voter must show identification to the election commission ahead of the results being certified.

State law allows for some special exceptions to voter ID laws. Those with religious or personal reasons to not have an ID can still cast a ballot after signing an affidavit swearing a reasonable impediment to getting an ID. These ballots will count unless someone can prove the affidavit was a lie.

SCVotes asks all voters to wear a mask to the voting booth. In addition, voters should attempt to keep 6 feet of distance while in line and bring their own pen.

The main election will be held on Nov. 3. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Democrat Tony Cahill and Libertarian Wm Dettmering.